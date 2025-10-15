Donald Trump Calls TIME Cover ‘The Worst Photo of All Time’—But It’s Going Viral Anyway

Donald Trump is once again dominating the internet — this time not for politics, but for a photo. The 45th U.S. president slammed Time magazine over what he called “the Worst of All Time” image, even as the picture continues to go viral across social media platforms.

The image, used for Time’s November 10 issue, accompanies a cover story celebrating Trump’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which freed Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The headline — “His Triumph” — was meant to showcase one of Trump’s most significant diplomatic achievements of his second term. But it was the photo, not the story, that stole the spotlight.

Trump’s Truth Social Tirade

The now-viral cover features Trump in a red tie, seated with the sun shining behind his head — creating what appears to be a faint halo effect. To most readers, it’s an artistic, almost regal shot. But Trump saw something very different.

On his platform Truth Social, he fumed: “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown — but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out.”

Within hours, screenshots of the post spread across X (formerly Twitter), with users mocking Trump’s reaction and amplifying the image even further.

One viral tweet read: “Yeah, I’m sure he’s going to love this pic 💀.” Another added: “He needs a neck lift so bad — I’m so tired of seeing his nussy.”

As one user quipped, “Trump hates this photo of him. Definitely don’t share it far and wide today.” Of course, that ensured everyone did exactly that.

Experts and Editors Weigh In

Photo editors say Trump’s frustration might be misplaced. Carly Earl, picture editor at The Guardian, noted the image’s intentional symbolism: “They picked this image because they wanted Trump to look heroic. The lighting creates a sense of grandeur — even a halo effect — but it’s not the most flattering angle.”

The photograph, taken by Graeme Sloane for Bloomberg, was originally shot at the White House on October 5. Despite Trump’s complaints, many professionals consider it a technically strong portrait.

The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump’s peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release. The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump’s second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle… pic.twitter.com/0bZDABIDGj — TIME (@TIME) October 13, 2025

Not the First Time Trump’s Upset Over His Image

Trump’s obsession with how he appears in print is well-documented. He’s featured on Time’s cover multiple times — and even hung fake covers at his golf clubs before the magazine asked him to remove them in 2017. Earlier this year, he also lashed out at an unflattering portrait in the Colorado State Capitol, calling it “purposefully distorted.”

Even so, the Time cover controversy proves one thing: no image spreads faster online than one a public figure hates. As The Frenchie on X joked, “We’ll be seeing this photo on protest signs for years to come.”