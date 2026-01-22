Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Renee Good ICE Shooting

Ellen DeGeneres has made a rare and emotional political statement following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, an incident that has sparked widespread protests and renewed debate over immigration enforcement in the United States.

The former talk show host, who has largely stayed out of political discourse in recent years, shared a heartfelt video and posts on Instagram addressing the city where she filmed her final stand-up special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval.

“I’m So Sorry for What Is Happening”

In a video shared with her 130 million Instagram followers, Ellen DeGeneres expressed sorrow and solidarity with Minneapolis residents amid the unrest.

“I am so sorry for what is happening in Minneapolis and our country, really, but specifically Minneapolis right now,” she said. Calling the city “the happiest city in America,” DeGeneres added that she found that reputation to be true during her time there. “My thoughts and my prayers are going out to everyone, and I’m proud of everyone who’s protesting peacefully.”

She also expressed concern for demonstrators who have been injured, apologizing “for anyone who has been hurt just for protesting, for doing what you should be doing.”

Remembering Renee Good

In a separate Instagram post, Ellen DeGeneres shared a photo of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was fatally shot earlier this month during an ICE operation in Minneapolis.

“I’m so sad, and so angry, and so worried,” DeGeneres wrote.

Her caption included a repost of a message from former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, featuring a letter from Good’s wife, Becca Good. In the emotional tribute, Becca described her late wife as someone whose kindness “radiated” and who “sparkled” with warmth and compassion.

Williamson framed the message as a reminder of “the role of spirituality in politics,” urging readers to honor Renee Good’s memory through empathy and kindness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

A Shooting Under Scrutiny

Renne Good was killed after her vehicle blocked a street during an active ICE operation. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has claimed that agents opened fire because Good had “engaged in domestic terrorism,” a characterization that has been sharply disputed by critics and civil rights advocates.

Cellphone footage of the confrontation circulated rapidly online, intensifying public outrage and triggering mass demonstrations across the U.S. ICE’s actions in Minneapolis have since drawn global scrutiny.

DeGeneres’ Life After the Spotlight

DeGeneres has largely stepped back from public life since the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, following a toxic workplace scandal. In 2024, she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved to the U.K., a decision DeGeneres later linked to Donald Trump’s re-election.

Despite her relocation, DeGeneres’ message underscores how the death of Renee Good has resonated far beyond Minneapolis, prompting even typically apolitical celebrities to speak out.