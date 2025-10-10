Connect with us

María Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, White House Cries 'Political Bias' After Trump Snub

News

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado, Venezuela’s leading opposition figure and long-time defender of democratic values. The Committee praised her for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights and her struggle to achieve a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

María Corina Machado’s recognition comes after years of political persecution under the Venezuelan regime. Despite threats to her safety, she has remained in the country, uniting a deeply fractured opposition and inspiring millions through nonviolent resistance.

The Nobel Committee lauded her for embodying the spirit of peaceful democratic activism, noting that “the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace.”



Venezuela’s Fight Against Authoritarianism

Once one of Latin America’s most prosperous democracies, Venezuela has spiraled into authoritarian rule, with millions fleeing amid political repression and economic collapse. Machado, who founded the civic organization Súmate over two decades ago, has championed electoral transparency and civic participation even as the state cracked down on dissent.

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?

During the 2024 presidential election, the regime blocked her candidacy. Still, she rallied behind another opposition figure, Edmundo González Urrutia, mobilizing a nationwide volunteer network to monitor polls and preserve evidence of the opposition’s victory—an outcome the government refused to acknowledge.

Her courage and resilience have turned her into a symbol of hope for Venezuelans seeking a peaceful democratic transition.

White House Anger: ‘Politics Over Peace’

The Nobel Peace Prize announcement triggered immediate backlash from the Donald Trump administration, which accused the Nobel Committee of bias for overlooking President Donald Trump.

“Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace,” said White House Communications Director Steven Cheung in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). He claimed the omission reflected “bias rather than a genuine commitment to global peace.”

Donald Trump, who has touted his administration’s peace initiatives in Gaza and the Middle East, reacted by attacking former President Barack Obama’s 2009 Nobel win, saying Obama was rewarded “for doing nothing but destroying our country.”

Donald Trump has been lobbying for a Nobel Peace Prize obsessively. Many even found it cringeworthy as he kept bringing up the Nobel Peace Prize. 

A History of Peace and Politics

Four U.S. presidents have previously received the Nobel Peace Prize: Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Woodrow Wilson (1919), Jimmy Carter (2002), and Barack Obama (2009).

Trump, who returned to the Oval Office in January, reportedly sought to influence the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), an advisory body in the Nobel process, but failed to secure the award despite claiming to have “ended eight wars.”

The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony will take place in Oslo on December 10, marking the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

A Triumph for Democratic Courage

For the Nobel Committee, María Corina Machado’s selection for the Nobel Peace Prize is a powerful statement in defence of democracy at a time when authoritarianism is on the rise globally. As the press release stated, “Democracy depends on people who refuse to stay silent.”

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to two journalists for defending freedom of expression

While the White House fumes, the world hails a Venezuelan woman who chose ballots over bullets—and reignited the global fight for freedom.

