Trump Removes Racist Video Depicting Obamas After Political Firestorm

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News
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks US Sanctions Against UN Expert Francesca Albanese
A federal judge in the United States has temporarily blocked sanctions imposed on UN rapporteur Francesca...
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News
Microsoft Israel Chief Resigns After Controversy Over Palestinian Surveillance ClaimsBy Tech Plunge
The controversy intensified after investigative reports alleged that Israel’s elite intelligence unit, Unit 8200, used Microsoft’s...
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News
Nigel Farage Under Standards Investigation Over Reported £5 Million Gift
The investigation centers on a £5 million gift allegedly provided to Nigel Farage by cryptocurrency investor...
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Documentary
Who Is Alex Murdaugh? Inside the Netflix True Crime Figure Whose Murder Convictions Were Overturned
In a unanimous ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Murdaugh’s murder convictions due to misconduct...
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E! News
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Go Public With Romantic PDA-Filled Getaway Montage
Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney and music executive Scooter Braun have taken their relationship public in a...
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News
Sam Altman Claims Elon Musk Wanted OpenAI Control Passed to His ChildrenBy Tech Plunge
Elon Musk’s lawsuit accuses OpenAI of abandoning its original mission as a nonprofit research organization dedicated...
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News
US Intelligence Says Iran Still Holds Majority of Missile Arsenal Despite Conflict Damage
Fresh intelligence assessments reported by major US media outlets suggest that Iran has retained much of...
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News
Russian Cargo Ship Mystery Deepens After Report Claims It Carried Nuclear Reactor Parts for North Korea
A Russian cargo ship that mysteriously sank in the Mediterranean Sea has become the center of...
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News
New York Opens Massive Epstein Files Library Featuring 3.5 Million Pages of Records
A controversial new exhibit in New York City is drawing national attention after transforming millions of...
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News
Motorcycle Left Hanging From Traffic Light After Shocking Crash in Canada
A shocking motorcycle crash in Canada left onlookers stunned after a bike was seen hanging from...
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