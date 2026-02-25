Al Green Escorted Out of Trump’s State of the Union as Democrats Stage Protest

Al Green’s protest came despite requests from Democratic leadership to avoid disruptions during Trump’s State of the Union address. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries had urged members to either attend quietly or boycott the speech altogether.

Tensions flared inside the U.S. Capitol during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as Democratic lawmakers mounted visible protests, culminating in the removal of Rep. Al Green from the House chamber.

The Texas Democrat was escorted out just minutes into the speech after silently holding up a sign reading, “Black people aren’t apes!” The protest referenced a recently shared social media post by Trump that included a racist depiction of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The post was later deleted, but the controversy has lingered.

A Silent but Powerful Protest

Unlike the previous year, when Al Green was removed for verbally interrupting Trump’s address, this protest was silent yet visually striking. As Republican lawmakers stood and applauded the president, Al Green remained in the aisle holding his sign aloft.

House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered Al Green’s removal as Republican members attempted to block cameras from capturing the message. Rep. Troy Nehls and Sen. Markwayne Mullin were seen confronting Al Green as he exited, while some Republicans chanted “USA! USA!” in response.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Al Green said the removal was “of no consequence” and defended his actions as necessary. “You have to take a stand,” he stated, emphasizing that he refused to tolerate what he described as racism.

Democrats Divided on Strategy

Al Green’s protest came despite requests from Democratic leadership to avoid disruptions during Trump’s State of the Union address. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries had urged members to either attend quietly or boycott the speech altogether.

Several Democrats chose silent resistance, remaining seated as Republicans applauded. Others walked out early. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said he “couldn’t sit through” what he called false claims about economic achievements. Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois also departed before the speech concluded, citing repeated inaccuracies.

Meanwhile, progressive lawmakers, including Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, voiced objections from the chamber floor, criticizing the administration’s immigration enforcement policies and other issues. Both left before the address ended.

Political and Racial Undertones

The controversy stems from Trump’s earlier sharing of a video that contained racist imagery involving the Obamas. Although the post was deleted and attributed to a staff oversight, the president declined to issue a formal apology.

Green, who represents a predominantly African American district and has long advocated for civil rights, framed his protest as a moral obligation. He reiterated that confronting racism publicly was essential, even if it meant defying expectations within his own party.

The incident also unfolds as Green faces a competitive primary challenge, adding political context to his high-profile stance.

Broader Implications

The State of the Union is traditionally a moment of national unity, but this year’s address highlighted deep partisan divisions. Democrats’ visible refusal to applaud and multiple walkouts underscored the widening political gulf in Washington.

For Republicans, Green’s removal reinforced their calls for decorum in the chamber. For Democrats, it exposed strategic tensions over how best to counter Trump amid heightened polarization.

As election season intensifies, moments like these signal that clashes over race, rhetoric, and presidential conduct will remain central to the national political conversation.