Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Al Green Escorted Out of Trump’s State of the Union as Democrats Stage Protest

Al Green Escorted Out of Trump’s State of the Union as Democrats Stage Protest Black People are not apes

News

Al Green Escorted Out of Trump’s State of the Union as Democrats Stage Protest

Al Green’s protest came despite requests from Democratic leadership to avoid disruptions during Trump’s State of the Union address. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries had urged members to either attend quietly or boycott the speech altogether.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

Tensions flared inside the U.S. Capitol during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as Democratic lawmakers mounted visible protests, culminating in the removal of Rep. Al Green from the House chamber.

The Texas Democrat was escorted out just minutes into the speech after silently holding up a sign reading, “Black people aren’t apes!” The protest referenced a recently shared social media post by Trump that included a racist depiction of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The post was later deleted, but the controversy has lingered.

A Silent but Powerful Protest

Unlike the previous year, when Al Green was removed for verbally interrupting Trump’s address, this protest was silent yet visually striking. As Republican lawmakers stood and applauded the president, Al Green remained in the aisle holding his sign aloft.

House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered Al Green’s removal as Republican members attempted to block cameras from capturing the message. Rep. Troy Nehls and Sen. Markwayne Mullin were seen confronting Al Green as he exited, while some Republicans chanted “USA! USA!” in response.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Al Green said the removal was “of no consequence” and defended his actions as necessary. “You have to take a stand,” he stated, emphasizing that he refused to tolerate what he described as racism.

Al Green's protest at Trump's State of the Union address

Al Green’s protest at Trump’s State of the Union address

Democrats Divided on Strategy

Al Green’s protest came despite requests from Democratic leadership to avoid disruptions during Trump’s State of the Union address. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries had urged members to either attend quietly or boycott the speech altogether.

Several Democrats chose silent resistance, remaining seated as Republicans applauded. Others walked out early. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said he “couldn’t sit through” what he called false claims about economic achievements. Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois also departed before the speech concluded, citing repeated inaccuracies.

Meanwhile, progressive lawmakers, including Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, voiced objections from the chamber floor, criticizing the administration’s immigration enforcement policies and other issues. Both left before the address ended.

Political and Racial Undertones

The controversy stems from Trump’s earlier sharing of a video that contained racist imagery involving the Obamas. Although the post was deleted and attributed to a staff oversight, the president declined to issue a formal apology.

Green, who represents a predominantly African American district and has long advocated for civil rights, framed his protest as a moral obligation. He reiterated that confronting racism publicly was essential, even if it meant defying expectations within his own party.

The incident also unfolds as Green faces a competitive primary challenge, adding political context to his high-profile stance.

Broader Implications

The State of the Union is traditionally a moment of national unity, but this year’s address highlighted deep partisan divisions. Democrats’ visible refusal to applaud and multiple walkouts underscored the widening political gulf in Washington.

For Republicans, Green’s removal reinforced their calls for decorum in the chamber. For Democrats, it exposed strategic tensions over how best to counter Trump amid heightened polarization.

As election season intensifies, moments like these signal that clashes over race, rhetoric, and presidential conduct will remain central to the national political conversation.

  • Al Green Escorted Out of Trump’s State of the Union as Democrats Stage Protest Black People are not apes
  • Al Green's protest at Trump's State of the Union address
  • Al Green Escorted Out of Trump’s State of the Union as Democrats Stage Protest Black People are not apes
  • Al Green's protest at Trump's State of the Union address

Related Topics:, , , , ,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Who Is Abigail Spanberger? Governor on Trump's State of Union

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway

Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway
By February 26, 2026
Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Florida Strawberry Festival 2026 Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide Plant City Joann Jett'

Florida Strawberry Festival 2026: Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide
By February 26, 2026
Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme Your Friends and Neighbours Apple TV DJ Kato

Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme
By February 26, 2026
Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care GLP-1 Obesity

Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care
By February 26, 2026
Agentic Commerce Is Here Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money Netcore Report

Agentic Commerce Is Here: Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money
By February 26, 2026
Bill Gates Breaks Silence Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’ Gates Foundation Twon Hall Russian Women

Bill Gates Breaks Silence: Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’
By February 26, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Resident Evil Requiem Review A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City Leon Kennedy Horror Game

Resident Evil Requiem Review: A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City
By February 26, 2026
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades Ultra Buds 4

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades
By February 26, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists Interscope Music

Music Streaming

Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Fitness

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
To Top
Loading...