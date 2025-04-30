Vermont Judge Orders Release of Palestinian Activist Detained During U.S. Citizenship Interview

A federal judge in Vermont has ordered the release of Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian activist and Columbia University student, who was arrested by immigration authorities during a U.S. citizenship interview. Mahdawi, a legal permanent resident for a decade, had been in custody at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans since April 14. The arrest, which occurred amid rising tensions over pro-Palestinian activism in the U.S., sparked outrage from civil rights advocates who allege that Mohsen Mahdawi was targeted for his political speech. U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford issued the release order after a hearing in Burlington, citing concerns over the basis and circumstances of his detention.

Mohsen Mahdawi, born in a refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and having immigrated to the United States in 2014, had recently completed his undergraduate studies at Columbia University and was preparing to begin a master’s program in the fall. As a student, he was a prominent voice in protests against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and co-founded the Palestinian Student Union at Columbia.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained Mohsen Mahdawi while he was attending what was supposed to be a routine interview to finalise his U.S. citizenship. His arrest came just weeks before his graduation and was followed by legal action to prevent his removal from the country.

In court filings, Mohsen Mahdawi’s legal team argued that his detention was a retaliatory act against his public advocacy for Palestinian rights. They pointed to the broader pattern of immigration enforcement actions against pro-Palestinian activists, including the recent detention of Mahmoud Khalil, another Palestinian student and permanent resident who co-led protests at Columbia.

According to government documents, Mohsen Mahdawi is deemed “removable” under the Immigration and Nationality Act. The decision hinges on a determination by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Mohsen Mahdawi’s continued presence in the U.S. could pose “serious adverse foreign policy consequences” and compromise “a compelling U.S. foreign policy interest.”

However, the court ruling raised significant questions about the use of such broad discretion in immigration enforcement, especially when it appears to intersect with constitutionally protected speech.

Vermont’s acting U.S. Attorney Michael Drescher defended the government’s actions, stating in a brief that district courts have no authority to interfere in the timing or initiation of removal proceedings. “District courts play no role in that process,” Drescher wrote, emphasising that Mohsen Mahdawi’s case should be handled through immigration court channels.

Despite the government’s position, Judge Crawford’s ruling prevents Mohsen Mahdawi from being deported while legal proceedings continue. Civil rights organisations and student groups have applauded the decision, calling it a victory for free speech and due process.

As debate intensifies over immigration enforcement and the limits of political dissent, Mahdawi’s case may become a flashpoint in the national conversation about the rights of immigrants, particularly those who speak out on controversial global issues.