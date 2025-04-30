Connect with us

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Warns Trump Is "Trying to Break Us" in Defiant Victory Speech

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Warns Trump Is “Trying to Break Us” in Defiant Victory Speech Justin Trudeau Pierre Poilievre

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Warns Trump Is “Trying to Break Us” in Defiant Victory Speech

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Canada’s newly elected Prime Minister, Mark Carney, delivered a powerful and defiant message following his electoral victory on Monday night, warning that U.S. President Donald Trump is actively working to undermine Canada’s sovereignty. Carney, who officially replaces longtime leader Justin Trudeau, won a full term for the Liberal Party and took aim at Trump’s increasingly aggressive stance toward Canada.

“As I’ve been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country, and these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never … ever happen.”

The remarks come amid a growing climate of tension between Canada and the U.S., fueled by Donald Trump’s recent imposition of sweeping tariffs on Canadian imports and, even more controversially, his proposal for a U.S.-Canada political merger. Mark Carney, a former central banker who assumed leadership of the Liberal Party in March following Justin Trudeau’s resignation, has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda and its impact on Canadian independence.

Though the Liberal Party, with Mark Carney, has secured another term in office, it remains unclear whether Mark Carney’s government will hold a majority in Parliament. A total of 172 seats is needed to ensure a majority, and final seat counts were still being determined at the time of his address.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre of the Conservative Party conceded defeat but vowed to hold the new government accountable. Once considered a serious contender in this election, Pierre Poilievre’s chances were undermined by growing dissatisfaction with his stances on immigration and inflation. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation now projects that he may also lose his seat in Parliament.

Mark Carney used his speech not only to warn about external threats but also to urge national unity and resilience. “Let’s put an end to the division and anger of the past,” he said. “We are all Canadian, and my government will work for and with everyone.”

He continued, “No matter where you live, no matter what language you speak, no matter how you voted, I will always do my best to represent everyone who calls Canada home.”

Since taking the reins of the Liberal Party, Carney has positioned himself as a strong defender of Canadian interests in the face of mounting U.S. pressure. He has been vocal in rejecting Trump’s 25% tariffs on goods not covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and has emphasised that Canada must forge its path in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

Mark Carney’s election marks a pivotal moment for Canada as it navigates a new and uncertain relationship with a more assertive United States. With Donald Trump possibly returning to the Oval Office, Carney’s government will likely face continued economic and diplomatic challenges — but his message Monday night was clear: Canada will not be intimidated.

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Warns Trump Is “Trying to Break Us” in Defiant Victory Speech Justin Trudeau Pierre Poilievre

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Warns Trump Is “Trying to Break Us” in Defiant Victory Speech
By April 30, 2025
