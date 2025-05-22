Columbia University Graduation Turns Political as Mahmoud Khalil’s Absence Sparks Boos, Protests

The 2025 Columbia University commencement ceremony was meant to celebrate academic achievement, but it quickly turned into a political flashpoint. Acting President Claire Shipman was loudly booed during her address Wednesday as she acknowledged the absence of graduate student and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who is currently being held in immigration detention in Louisiana.

Thousands of students, family members, and faculty gathered under grey skies at the Morningside Heights campus in New York City, but the mood shifted when Shipman mentioned Khalil, sparking immediate chants of “Free Mahmoud” from the crowd.

Mahmoud Khalil Detention Fuels Outcry

Khalil, a Syrian-born green card holder, had planned to walk the stage with his peers. Instead, he remains in federal custody after being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) two months ago. His lawyers have called the detention “unconstitutional,” arguing it stems from his involvement in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on Columbia’s campus in 2024.







Sources say Khalil’s arrest was part of a broader immigration crackdown aimed at international students deemed “foreign policy risks,” echoing policies from the Trump administration. Supporters believe Khalil is being targeted for his political activism rather than any violation of law.

Columbia President Booed as Emotions Run High

Before Claire Shipman took the podium, the university had issued a stern warning: no disruptions would be tolerated. But as Claire Shipman noted Khalil’s absence—“Many in our community today are mourning the absence of our graduate Mahmoud Khalil”—a wave of boos erupted.

Students draped in keffiyehs, waving Palestinian and Israeli flags, made their voices heard. Some cheered in solidarity, others jeered, underscoring the ideological rift that has deepened at Columbia amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Claire Shipman referenced her early years reporting from Moscow in her speech, highlighting the importance of free speech in democratic societies. “There were no open forums. You couldn’t say what you want. Like people here have the right to,” she said—only to be met with more boos.

No Major Disruptions, But Major Statements

Despite the outbursts, no major incidents were reported. Still, organised protests outside the campus gates, led by groups like Columbia Alumni for Palestine and the Palestinian Youth Movement, amplified the message: the fight for Khalil’s freedom is far from over.

Historically, the university has been a hotbed for student activism and has found itself at the heart of international debates over academic freedom, immigration policy, and Middle East politics. The controversy arrives amid the backdrop of the Israel-Gaza war, which has left over 54,000 Palestinians dead and 1,200 Israelis killed since October 2023.

The Battle for Campus Free Speech

Claire Shipman attempted to strike a balance: “We firmly believe that our international students have the same rights to freedom of speech as everyone else and they should not be targeted by the government for exercising that right.”

While some in the audience applauded, the moment was quickly overtaken by renewed jeers, illustrating how Khalil’s absence symbolised the broader struggle over student rights, speech, and state power.

As Columbia University’s graduates threw their caps into the rain, it was clear that the debate over Mahmoud Khalil—and what he represents—is just beginning.