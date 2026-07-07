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PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup

PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup

Gaming

PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup

Tech Plunge

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Sony has officially rolled out the PlayStation Plus Essential (PS Plus) games for July 2026, giving subscribers three new titles to add to their libraries throughout the month.

The latest lineup became available on Tuesday across the UK and Europe, with availability expanding to North America later in the day. Subscribers have until August 4, 2026, to claim this month’s games before the next rotation arrives.

Three Games Headline July’s PS Plus Essential Lineup

This month’s PS Plus Essential selection includes a mix of action, role-playing and indie adventures.

Subscribers can now download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5, PS4), For the King II (PS5, PS4) and CrossCode (PS5, PS4).

The inclusion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is expected to attract significant attention, offering one of the biggest releases to appear in the PS Plus Essential tier in recent months.

Meanwhile, For the King II brings cooperative turn-based strategy and roguelike gameplay, while CrossCode offers an action RPG experience inspired by classic 16-bit adventures.

Games Remain Accessible With Active Membership

As with every monthly PS Plus Essential offering, subscribers only need to add the games to their PlayStation Network library during the availability window.

Once claimed, the titles remain permanently linked to the user’s account and can be downloaded and played at any time, provided the PlayStation Plus membership remains active.

Players who allow their subscription to lapse will temporarily lose access but can resume playing once the membership is renewed.

Mixed Reception From the Community

Although the lineup features a major blockbuster title, the overall response from parts of the PlayStation community has been lukewarm.

Community polls and online discussions suggest many subscribers expected a stronger selection beyond Modern Warfare III. Some players praised Sony for including a recent Call of Duty title, while others felt the remaining games lacked broad appeal.

Feedback across gaming forums and social media has reflected a divided audience, with many describing the overall package as underwhelming compared to previous months.

At the same time, supporters of indie and strategy games welcomed the inclusion of For the King II and CrossCode, arguing that the service continues to provide opportunities to discover titles players may have otherwise overlooked.

 

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Whats Ahead

Sony has maintained its regular monthly release schedule for the PS Plus Essential tier, continuing to refresh the lineup on the first Tuesday of each month.

Subscribers now have nearly four weeks to claim July’s offerings before the next batch of games replaces them in early August.

Whether players are diving into the latest Call of Duty campaign, exploring the tactical world of For the King II, or discovering the retro-inspired charm of CrossCode, the new lineup adds three more permanent titles to eligible PlayStation libraries.

With the August lineup expected to be announced in the coming weeks, PlayStation fans will be watching closely to see whether Sony delivers a stronger selection next month.

  • PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup
  • PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup

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