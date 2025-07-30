Connect with us

Sony Announces August 2025 PlayStation Plus Lineup With Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2

Sony Announces August 2025 PlayStation Plus Lineup With Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2

Sony Announces August 2025 PlayStation Plus Lineup With Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2

Sony is keeping the momentum going in its 15th anniversary celebration of PlayStation Plus with a stellar lineup of games for August 2025. Starting August 5, subscribers to any tier of PS Plus can dive into three fresh titles: Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2. Alongside the games, Sony is also giving away a set of commemorative 15th Anniversary Avatars at no extra cost.

The announcement was made on July 29 by Adam Michel, PlayStation’s director of game services, who teased “a few more surprises” as Sony continues to honor the subscription service that launched back in June 2010.

Free PS Plus Games for August 2025

1. Lies of P (PS5, PS4)

Leading the August PS Plus roster is Lies of P, a dark Souls-like action-RPG inspired by the Pinocchio fairy tale. Praised for its challenging combat, eerie visuals, and gripping narrative, Lies of P received an 8/10 review from IGN and has steadily built a devoted fanbase since its release. Whether you missed it at launch or want to revisit Krat’s haunting streets, now’s the perfect time.



2. DayZ (PS4)

The OG hardcore survival sandbox, DayZ, also joins the PlayStation Plus lineup. The game drops players into a brutal post-apocalyptic world where they must manage hunger, thirst, and infection while fending off zombies—and sometimes worse, other players. DayZ remains a landmark title that paved the way for modern battle royale games, and its intense PvPvE mechanics continue to engage players to this day.

3. My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PS4)

Rounding out the list is My Hero One’s Justice 2, a fast-paced 3D arena fighter based on the beloved My Hero Academia anime series. With an expanded character roster and refined combat system, the PlayStation Plus game is a must-play for fans of the franchise and anime fighters in general.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PlayStation (@playstation)

Free 15th Anniversary Avatars

To sweeten the deal, Sony PlayStation is giving away a collection of 15th Anniversary Avatars. These feature iconic titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, God of War Ragnarök, and Twisted Metal. All avatars are free for PS Plus subscribers starting August 5 and represent fan-favorite titles from across PlayStation history.

Subscribers have until August 4 to download July’s heavy hitters: Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant. Once they’re gone, they’ll be removed from the PS Plus library.

With Lies of P and DayZ anchoring the August selection, and bonus goodies like anniversary avatars, Sony is proving once again that PlayStation Plus remains a top-tier gaming subscription heading into its next era.


