Lewis Hamilton Gears Up for Three New Films While Max Verstappen Skips F1 Movie Screening

Lewis Hamilton Gears Up for Three New Films While Max Verstappen Skips F1 Movie Screening

Lewis Hamilton Gears Up for Three New Films While Max Verstappen Skips F1 Movie Screening

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is shifting gears — from the racetrack to the silver screen. Fresh off the private screening of F1: The Movie, Hamilton announced that his film production company, Dawn Apollo Films, is developing three new movie projects, including two animated features and a live-action film already in the scripting phase.

Speaking after the Brad Pitt-led star-studded screening of the F1 movie in Monte Carlo, Lewis Hamilton expressed excitement and pride in seeing his production company’s logo flash on screen alongside industry heavyweights.

“This has gone in very high. Couldn’t go any higher for my first movie,” Hamilton said. “I’ve got three concepts… at least two of them will be animations, and one already has a script in development.”

This bold move into the entertainment world underscores Lewis Hamilton’s evolving career as he blends sport, culture, and media. With plans to expand into TV series and documentaries, Hamilton’s cinematic ambitions are as high-octane as his driving.



F1: The Movie—A New Era of Racing on Film

Produced by Apple Studios, F1: The Movie stars Brad Pitt and aims to bring viewers into the visceral world of Formula One like never before. With Hamilton serving as both producer and racing advisor, the film promises an unprecedented level of authenticity, blending high drama with cutting-edge sound and visuals.

“I sat in the middle of the screening with all the drivers. I was nervous. I care what they think,” Hamilton admitted. “The great thing is the sound is great, the image is incredible. It’s something that’s never been done before.”

Lewis Hamilton’s hands-on role has been hailed as crucial in grounding the movie’s action in reality, drawing from his experience to guide the film’s tone and technical accuracy.

Max Verstappen Skips Screening, Cites Family Time

While most F1 drivers attended the Monte Carlo screening, reigning champion Max Verstappen opted out—a move that raised eyebrows. His absence was particularly notable given the film’s significance to the F1 brand and the fact that attendance was strongly encouraged.

Max Verstappen defended his decision, explaining,

“It was just my private time and I prefer to spend that time at home… Now that the family is growing, I definitely prefer to spend more time at home.”

Max Verstappen emphasised his desire for work-life balance with a newborn at home — even if it meant missing out on an F1 milestone event. Fellow absentee Lance Stroll also chose to sit out the screening.

 

Hamilton’s Hollywood Future Shines Bright

As Lewis Hamilton F1: The Movie led transitions into films with Dawn Apollo Films, he’s proving he’s more than just a world-class athlete. With F1: The Movie expected to generate serious buzz, and three new films in the pipeline, Hamilton is positioning himself as a significant force in Hollywood, bringing speed, story, and star power together.

From pole positions to production credits Dawn Apollo Films, Lewis Hamilton is racing toward a cinematic legacy, while Max Verstappen takes a pit stop for family time. With three new films revving, Hamilton’s following podium may be at the box office.


