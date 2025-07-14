Remo Fernandes Cancels UK-Goan Festival Concert Due to Emergency Brain Surgery

Legendary Indian pop icon Remo Fernandes has cancelled his highly anticipated performance at the UK-Goan Festival due to a life-threatening health condition. He revealed in an emotional Facebook post that he will undergo burr hole brain surgery on July 16, following a shocking diagnosis of internal cranial bleeding.

The news has left fans heartbroken, especially the UK-Goan community, who were eagerly awaiting Remo Fernandes’ first-ever exclusive concert in London on August 3. Remo, who resides in Porto, Portugal, detailed the medical emergency that occurred after he fell in his hotel room during the Valladolid Literary Festival in Spain. While he initially felt fine, he soon began experiencing severe headaches and balance issues.







A recent MRI scan revealed a progressively worsening subdural hematoma, with blood pressing against his brain. Top Portuguese neurosurgeon Dr. Oscar Alvas strongly advised urgent intervention. “This blood is what is pushing your brain against the skull bone. And this is what is causing your disequilibrium and headaches. You need to be operated upon urgently,” Remo Fernandes quoted the doctor.

UK Concert Cancelled, But Community Support Endures

In his post, Remo Fernandes expressed sorrow about cancelling the show, praising Ravi Vaz, president of the Goan Association UK, for his understanding. “I was stressing myself out about giving this news to Ravi. But to my great relief, he was extremely understanding, kind and caring. My apologies to the great UK Goan population, for whom I was looking forward to perform for the first time,” Remo wrote.

What Is Burr Hole Surgery?

Burr hole surgery is a minimally invasive neurosurgical procedure used to treat subdural hematomas by drilling tiny holes into the skull to drain blood or fluid. It is often a life-saving procedure and offers a quicker recovery compared to open craniotomy.

The procedure typically requires a short hospital stay and is preferred in cases where internal cranial bleeding needs urgent intervention, such as in Remo Fernandes’ case.

Remo Fernandes’ heartfelt post has sparked an outpouring of support from fans worldwide. Thousands have commented with love, prayers, and well-wishes for the Goa-born artist, known for timeless hits such as “Maria Pita Che”, “O Meri Munni”, and “Hum Dono.” “The good wishes are actually bringing tears of gratitude and love to my eyes,” Remo said.

As Remo prepares for surgery, the global Goan community stands united in prayer for the swift recovery of one of India’s most significant musical pioneers.