Jazz Weekender Returns for 3rd Edition in New Delhi

The much-anticipated Jazz Weekender festival is set to return to 1AQ in Mehrauli, New Delhi, for its third edition on September 28-29, 2024. This year’s festival promises a rich and memorable experience under the iconic Banyan tree, building on the success of the previous editions that attracted over 3,000 attendees each.

Jazz Weekender is renowned for celebrating diverse music genres, including jazz, neo-soul, R&B, hip-hop, fusion, funk, and bossa nova. The festival’s lineup will feature international and local artists, ensuring a blend of global and homegrown talent.









Highlights of the 3rd Edition:

Dates: September 28-29, 2024

September 28-29, 2024 Location: 1AQ, Mehrauli, New Delhi

1AQ, Mehrauli, New Delhi Musical Acts: A curated selection of international and local artists

A curated selection of international and local artists Additional Attractions: A vibrant flea market, diverse culinary experiences, and exclusive cocktail pop-ups

Previous editions of Jazz Weekender have showcased global acts like Desmadre Orkestra, Cero Ismael, Tara Lily, and Trioritaët, along with celebrated local artists such as Rhythm Shaw x Gino Banks, T.ill Apes, Tribemama Marykali, Kayan, NATE08, Sahil Vasudeva, and The Revisit Project. This year’s festival aims to continue this tradition of excellence with performances that push musical boundaries.

Jazz Weekender is hosted and curated by boxout.fm, Wild City, Gatecrash, Jazz in India, and Paytm Insider. Early bird tickets are now available on Paytm Insider.

For more information, visit Jazz Weekender’s official website.