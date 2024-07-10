The trailer for the much-anticipated Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt has been released, offering a glimpse into what could be a major hit while fans wait for the next ‘Top Gun’ sequel. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, who helmed ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ the Apple TV ‘F1’ trailer showcases Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver pulled out of retirement to mentor a new talent, played by Damson Idris. Distributed by Apple TV+, Warner Bros. – the F1 movie trailer can be seen here.

The film’s storyline parallels ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ featuring seasoned mentors guiding younger protégés in high-stakes environments. The Apple TV F1 trailer highlights intense racing sequences filmed inside actual Formula 1 cars, promising viewers an immersive experience similar to the aerial dogfights in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

Joseph Kosinski’s reputation for creating dynamic action scenes is evident in the trailer, which hints at the film’s potential to deliver heart-pounding excitement. While ‘F1’ may not have the built-in fanbase of the Top Gun franchise, its appeal lies in the star power of Brad Pitt and the universal draw of Formula 1 racing.









Brad Pitt’s involvement and the real-world allure of Formula 1 are expected to drive significant interest. The movie aims to establish itself as a major player in the box office, though matching the historic success of Top Gun: Maverick will be a formidable challenge.

The F1 movie trailer showcases high-octane racing scenes filmed inside real Formula 1 cars, echoing the immersive techniques used in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ aerial combat sequences. This approach promises to bring viewers closer to the action than ever before, enhancing the film’s thrilling appeal.

With its thrilling action and compelling underdog story, ‘F1’ is the perfect movie to tide fans over until “Top Gun 3.” As anticipation builds, Kosinski’s new film could very well become a fan favourite in its own right.