Indian rapper KING returns to his hip-hop roots with his highly anticipated fifth album, “Monopoly Moves.” Known for his chart-topping hits and dynamic storytelling, KING is set to launch an exclusive album listening party tour across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad.

In collaboration with Paytm Insider, Bluprint, and WMS Entertainment, the tour will kick off in August 2024. Each listening party aims to offer fans an intimate, immersive experience. Reflecting the ethos of togetherness, fans will don city-themed colours, creating a unique atmosphere in each location. The tour will commence with a grand launch event, “One Night in Hip Hop,” in KING’s hometown, Delhi, celebrating his journey from West Delhi to national fame.

Varun Khare, COO of Paytm Insider, expressed excitement about the tour, stating, “We at Paytm Insider are thrilled to be part of this landmark event for Indian hip-hop. KING’s ‘Monopoly Moves’ celebrates his journey and artistry, promising a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.”

Indian Rapper KING, whose real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel, has consistently released successful albums since his debut in 2020. His hits like “Tu Aake Dekh Le” and “Maan Meri Jaan” have resonated widely, with the latter being Spotify India’s most-streamed song of 2023. KING’s unique blend of Indian melodies and international influences has solidified his place in the music industry.

Discussing the tour, KING said, “I’m beyond excited to bring the ‘Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party’ tour to life. It’s a celebration of my journey with Kingsclan and my identity as KING Rocco. Each night will be special, showcasing my latest work in its most authentic form.”

The “Monopoly Moves” album promises to deliver KING’s signature style with infectious hooks and personal themes, exploring fame, relationships, and self-discovery. Fans are encouraged to book tickets through Paytm and Paytm Insider.

As KING Rocco would say, “We are about to make history, baby!”