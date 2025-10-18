Cash Cobain Teases New Album ‘Party With Slizzy,’ Working With Drake, and His Dream to Collaborate With Beyoncé

Cash Cobain is having a major moment. The Bronx-born rapper and producer, known for pioneering the “slizzy” sound that blends sexy drill rhythms with melodic swagger, is gearing up to release his highly anticipated sophomore album, Party With Slizzy, on Black Friday (November 28).

In a new XXL Talk It Up interview, Cash Cobain opened up about his creative journey, working with Drake, and his ultimate dream — a collaboration with Beyoncé. “I’m just doing my thing, doing what feels good,” he told XXL. “Party music, dance music… it’s sexy.”

A New Album That Pushes the Sound Forward

Cash Cobain describes Party With Slizzy as a step into new territory. While fans can expect his signature blend of sensual beats and slick bars, the album will also experiment with new sounds and genres.

“I got a couple of features I’m keeping quiet for now,” Cash teased. “There’s gonna be some sexy drill, but only like two tracks. This one’s about vibes — different sounds, party energy.”

The project follows his growing influence in the industry, where his production and songwriting have become highly sought after. From Justin Bieber’s “SWAG” to Cardi B’s “Better Than You”, Cash’s fingerprints are on some of the hottest collaborations of 2025.

Drake’s Seal of Approval

Of all his recent collaborations, none has created more buzz than his link-up with Drake. The two recently teamed up for “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” a remix of PartyNextDoor’s track that debuted on The Iceman Episode 3.

“I just started taking my own stab at it — speeding it up, putting my own swag,” Cash Cash explained. “The Boy heard it. The Boy got a whiff of it and was like, ‘Let me get on that.’”

Though Drake hasn’t offered much advice yet, the Toronto superstar has been a major source of motivation. “Drake be hyping me up, though,” Cash said with a grin. “That’s the G.O.A.T.”

When asked about rumors that he might appear on Drake’s upcoming Iceman album, Cash played it cool: “God willing, man. Any chance I get to work with bro, I’m on it.”

A Beyoncé Goal and a Jay-Z Co-Sign

Beyond Drake, Cash’s ambitions are sky-high — literally. His next major goal? A collaboration with Beyoncé. “That’s the dream,” he said, adding that he even received a surprise call from Jay-Z recently. While details remain under wraps, it’s clear that the industry heavyweights are watching his rise closely.

With Party With Slizzy dropping soon, Cash Cobain is cementing himself as hip-hop’s new go-to guy — a bridge between the street energy of New York and the global sound of modern rap.

“People just want to have fun again,” he said. “And that’s what Slizzy music is about — fun, fly, and sexy.”