Zayn Malik Says He Was ‘Never in Love’ With Gigi Hadid, Sparks Fan Backlash

Album Announcement

Zayn Malik is making headlines after revealing he doesn’t believe he was ever truly in love with ex-partner Gigi Hadid.

During a February 11 appearance on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the former One Direction star shared that his understanding of love has evolved over time. Looking back on his six-year relationship with the supermodel, Zayn Malik suggested that what he once believed was love may have been something else.

“Maybe it was lust, maybe it was this, maybe it was that,” he said. “I don’t feel like it was love.”

However, Zayn Malik emphasized that he continues to care deeply for Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares a five-year-old daughter, Khai. “I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth and I have the utmost respect for her,” he added. “I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was in love with her.”

Co-Parenting and Moving Forward

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid began dating in 2015 and officially split in October 2021. Since then, they have focused on co-parenting their daughter.

The “Pillowtalk” singer described this chapter of his life as one of growth and reflection. He said that being single has felt “freeing,” allowing him to focus on his career, personal development, and parenting without guilt or external pressures.

Malik also noted that introducing a new partner into his daughter’s life would require serious commitment. He explained that he would only do so if he were planning a long-term future with that person, possibly marriage.

His comments highlight a more mature perspective shaped by fatherhood and years in the public eye.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CALL HER DADDY (@callherdaddy)

Social Media Reaction Divided

The singer’s remarks quickly ignited debate online. Some fans criticized him for publicly questioning whether he had ever been in love with Hadid, given the length and seriousness of their relationship.

Critics argued that such reflections might come across as dismissive of a six-year partnership. Others questioned whether the comments were necessary to share in a public forum.

At the same time, supporters defended Malik’s honesty, describing his words as a “raw” and reflective take on personal growth. Many pointed out that perspectives on love can change over time and that self-awareness often comes with maturity.

The conversation underscores the intense scrutiny celebrities face when discussing private relationships, especially those that unfolded in the public eye.

New Music on the Horizon

Malik’s candid interview comes as he prepares to release his upcoming album, Konnakol, set to drop on April 17. He recently released the lead single, “Die For Me,” marking a new era in his solo career.

While the podcast revelations have dominated entertainment headlines, they also coincide with renewed interest in his music and personal evolution since leaving One Direction.

As fans debate his reflections on love, one thing is certain: Zayn Malik remains a compelling figure in celebrity news, capable of sparking conversation with both his art and his words.

