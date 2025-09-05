Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake is back in his cinematic bag. The Toronto rapper debuted multiple new songs during Iceman Episode 3 of his ongoing Iceman livestream series, teasing collaborations with Yeat, Julia Wolf, and Cash Cobain, while wrapping up the rollout with cryptic visuals and surreal storytelling.

The Iceman series, streamed on YouTube, has become Drake’s unconventional way of unveiling music from his forthcoming album of the same name. Earlier Iceman episodes introduced singles like “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One” This week’s chapter raised the stakes, blending avant-garde film sequences with fresh tracks and Easter eggs.



New Music With Yeat, Julia Wolf, and Cash Cobain

Among the highlights was “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” featuring Cash Cobain, a follow-up to Drake’s Slizzy stylings from For All The Dogs. The track samples Drake and PartyNextDoor’s joint project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. For fans still disappointed that Drake missed Cash Cobain’s Slizzy Fest last year, the collaboration feels like a full-circle redemption.

Drake also previewed a new Yeat assisted track featuring singer Julia Wolf, expanding his genre reach with lo-fi beats and experimental textures. Across multiple snippets, Drake reflected on industry feuds and longevity, rapping lines like, “All those summers of slappers you owe me… they been talkin since 2008.”

Kevin Durant Features in Drake's Iceman Episode 3 Livestream

Kevin Durant Features in Drake’s Iceman Episode 3 Livestream

A Surreal Visual Experience

As always with Iceman, the rollout was just as much about the visuals as the music. Episode 3 opened with an Italian classic, “Parole Parole” by Mina, before unfolding into a Lynchian dreamscape:

  • Drake wandering through Italian streets and cryptically calling Yeat.

  • Pinocchio figures returning from earlier episodes, dining in a restaurant where they scrawled the word “Legacy” in red before being buried under a bucket of ice.

  • Courtroom scenes and nightclubs, with Drake weaving in and out of surreal scenarios.

  • An emotional tribute at the end of the stream to legendary designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away earlier in the day.

The mix of Italian symbolism, Pinocchio motifs, and icy visuals is fueling fan theories about what the album represents.

Context Around Iceman

Drake’s next album comes at a pivotal moment in his career. It’s his first solo project since his very public feud with Kendrick Lamar, which culminated in the viral diss “Not Like Us.” That track has since become a centerpiece of Drake’s ongoing legal battle with UMG, with the rapper alleging the label promoted defamatory material.

While fans wait for Iceman’s official release date, the livestreams are making it clear: Drake isn’t shying away from controversy — he’s turning it into art.

  • Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3
  • Kevin Durant Features in Drake's Iceman Episode 3 Livestream
  • Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3
  • Kevin Durant Features in Drake's Iceman Episode 3 Livestream

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hip Hop/ Rap

Giorgio Armani Obituary The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations

Giorgio Armani Obituary: The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations
By September 5, 2025
Isack Hadjar to Receive New Dutch GP F1 Trophy After Breaking Original Royal Delft

Isack Hadjar to Receive New Dutch GP F1 Trophy After Breaking Original
By September 4, 2025
Serena Williams Becomes Co-Owner of Toronto Tempo — And Fans Turn It Into a Drake Joke

Serena Williams Becomes Co-Owner of Toronto Tempo — And Fans Turn It Into a Drake Joke
By September 4, 2025
Giorgio Armani Obituary The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations

Giorgio Armani Obituary: The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations
By September 5, 2025
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love in Wuthering Heights Trailer Emerald Fennell Emily Brontë

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love in Wuthering Heights Trailer
By September 5, 2025
Jason Segel Joins Angelina Jolie & Aimee Lou Wood in Anxious People as Filming Begins in London

Jason Segel Joins Angelina Jolie & Aimee Lou Wood in Anxious People as Filming Begins in London
By September 3, 2025
Flying Flea C6 Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Redefining City+ Mobility Royal Enfield

Flying Flea C6 Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Redefining City+ Mobility
By September 3, 2025
Drake Bets $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to Win the U.S. Open — Testing the Infamous “Drake Curse” Stake

Drake Bets $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to Win the U.S. Open — Testing the Infamous “Drake Curse”
By September 3, 2025
Ather Redux Concept Unveiled India’s Boldest Moto-Scooter Yet Ather Energy Morph-UI

Ather Redux Concept Unveiled: India’s Boldest Moto-Scooter Yet
By September 1, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
By September 5, 2025
Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 Drops This Thursday — Fans Expect New Music Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch” What Did I miss Kendrick lamar New album

Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 Drops This Thursday — Fans Expect New Music
By September 3, 2025
Fastrack Launches MYND: India’s First AI-Powered Smartwatch

Fastrack Launches MYND: India’s First AI-Powered Smartwatch
By September 2, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

Mobile Phones

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama Sergio

Formula 1

Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama
Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax

AI and Deepfakes

Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax
To Top
Loading...