Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream

Drake is back in his cinematic bag. The Toronto rapper debuted multiple new songs during Iceman Episode 3 of his ongoing Iceman livestream series, teasing collaborations with Yeat, Julia Wolf, and Cash Cobain, while wrapping up the rollout with cryptic visuals and surreal storytelling.

The Iceman series, streamed on YouTube, has become Drake’s unconventional way of unveiling music from his forthcoming album of the same name. Earlier Iceman episodes introduced singles like “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One” This week’s chapter raised the stakes, blending avant-garde film sequences with fresh tracks and Easter eggs.







New Music With Yeat, Julia Wolf, and Cash Cobain

Among the highlights was “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” featuring Cash Cobain, a follow-up to Drake’s Slizzy stylings from For All The Dogs. The track samples Drake and PartyNextDoor’s joint project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. For fans still disappointed that Drake missed Cash Cobain’s Slizzy Fest last year, the collaboration feels like a full-circle redemption.

Drake also previewed a new Yeat assisted track featuring singer Julia Wolf, expanding his genre reach with lo-fi beats and experimental textures. Across multiple snippets, Drake reflected on industry feuds and longevity, rapping lines like, “All those summers of slappers you owe me… they been talkin since 2008.”

A Surreal Visual Experience

As always with Iceman, the rollout was just as much about the visuals as the music. Episode 3 opened with an Italian classic, “Parole Parole” by Mina, before unfolding into a Lynchian dreamscape:

Drake wandering through Italian streets and cryptically calling Yeat.

Pinocchio figures returning from earlier episodes, dining in a restaurant where they scrawled the word “Legacy” in red before being buried under a bucket of ice.

Courtroom scenes and nightclubs , with Drake weaving in and out of surreal scenarios.

An emotional tribute at the end of the stream to legendary designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away earlier in the day.

The mix of Italian symbolism, Pinocchio motifs, and icy visuals is fueling fan theories about what the album represents.

Context Around Iceman

Drake’s next album comes at a pivotal moment in his career. It’s his first solo project since his very public feud with Kendrick Lamar, which culminated in the viral diss “Not Like Us.” That track has since become a centerpiece of Drake’s ongoing legal battle with UMG, with the rapper alleging the label promoted defamatory material.

While fans wait for Iceman’s official release date, the livestreams are making it clear: Drake isn’t shying away from controversy — he’s turning it into art.