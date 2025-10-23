Kim Kardashian Defends 12-Year-Old North West’s Bold Look After Fake Tattoos, Piercings and Blue Hair Spark Controversy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, has once again captured the internet’s attention — this time with a bold, edgy transformation. The 12-year-old shared a series of TikTok videos flaunting fake face tattoos, piercings, and blue braids, sparking both admiration and concern among fans and parents alike.

In the videos, Kanye West’s daughter North West sported a star tattoo under her right eye, her name inked in cursive on her left cheek, a faux septum ring, and black grillz over her teeth. She completed the look with baggy streetwear, chunky sneakers, and silver chains — a style she captioned “Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life.”

Accompanied by friends dressed similarly, North West also shared snippets from a private jet and backstage at a concert. Comments on her TikTok were turned off, but reposted clips quickly ignited heated debates across social media.

Critics Question Kim Kardashian’s Parenting Choices

This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian has faced scrutiny over her daughter’s fashion choices. In August, the Skims founder was criticized for allowing North West to wear a corset and miniskirt during a family trip to Rome — an outfit many deemed “too mature” for her age.

After the backlash, Kim Kardashian addressed the controversy during her recent appearance on the “Call Me Daddy” podcast, admitting she made a “mistake” but defending her daughter’s individuality.

“It’s really hard and interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things,” Kardashian explained. “But then my daughter tries to wear it, and I’m like, ‘OK, we’re never wearing that again.’ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

Kim Kardashian Defends North’s Self-Expression

Despite public criticism, Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she supports her daughter’s creative self-expression.

“I would never take that creativity away from her,” the 45-year-old said. “She’s such a good girl and such a sweet girl. If she wants blue hair, it is what it is — it makes her so happy.”

Kim Kardashian, who co-parents North with ex-husband Kanye West, added, “Anyone raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I’m doing the best that I can.”

She shares North (12), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6) with West.

North West’s Growing Confidence

While her fashion choices have raised eyebrows, others have praised Kanye West’s daughter North West for her confidence and individuality. According to Kim Kardashian, her daughter has already learned to brush off negative comments.

“She’ll say, ‘Mom, I don’t really care if someone says they don’t like my blue hair,’” Kim shared. “She’s really confident and knows what she likes.”

Whether loved or criticized, North West’s fearless fashion sense proves she’s inheriting not just her mother’s spotlight — but her unapologetic approach to self-expression.