Kim Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West: “I Didn’t Know What I’d Wake Up To”

Reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian is pulling back the curtain on her marriage to Kanye West, revealing the emotional turmoil that ultimately led to their divorce. During her October 15 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 44-year-old SKIMS founder described the relationship as “toxic” and filled with moments of instability that left her feeling unsafe — emotionally, and at times, financially.

“I didn’t know what you’re going to get when you wake up,” Kim Kardashian said candidly. “That’s a really unsettling feeling.”

“He’d Give Away Our Lamborghinis” — Kim on Kanye’s Unpredictable Behavior

Kim Kardashian recalled moments during West’s manic episodes when he would make extreme financial decisions, including giving away all five of their Lamborghinis to friends. “I’d come home and they’d all be gone,” she told host Alex Cooper. “It would be like, oh, he gave them away if he was in an episode.”

Kanye West, who has been open about his bipolar disorder diagnosis, experienced several public breakdowns during the couple’s eight-year marriage. Kim Kardashian said she initially tried to be supportive — helping him through his first “mental break” and hoping for improvement — but realized she couldn’t save someone unwilling to change. “When someone isn’t willing to make changes that would be super healthy and beneficial, it makes it really hard to continue in a relationship that can be toxic,” she said.

Why Kim Stayed So Long — and What Made Her Leave

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in 2014 in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, and share four children: North (12), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6). Their divorce was finalized in 2022 after a long and highly publicized separation.

The reality star admitted that leaving was one of the hardest choices she’s ever made. “When you have kids, it’s harder to leave than to stay,” she said. “But once my mental health starts to get affected and I can’t parent the way I need to, then I have to save myself to be a better mom for everyone.”

Ultimately, Kim Kardashian wanted her children to see a healthier version of love. “An over-a-decade relationship with four beautiful children is not a failure,” she reflected.

Life After Kanye: Healing and Moving Forward

These days, Kim says she’s more grounded in relationships and less tolerant of toxicity. “When you get older, you just don’t tolerate that sh—. You don’t have time,” she said.

Her daughter, North, has even encouraged her to date again, teasing her about being “too old” to find love. “She tells me all the time, ‘Mom, you need a boyfriend,’” Kim laughed.

As Kim Kardashian prepares for the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu and her upcoming legal drama All’s Fair debuting November 4, she’s balancing new career milestones with the ongoing process of healing.

“I had to save myself,” Kim concluded. “And I think one day, my kids will understand why.”