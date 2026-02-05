Zayn Announces Fifth Album ‘Konnakol,’ Sets April Release and New Single

Zayn Malik has officially announced his fifth studio album, Konnakol, marking a significant new chapter in his solo career. The album is set to release on April 17 via Mercury Records, with its lead single, Die for Me, arriving later this week. The announcement follows the singer’s recently completed Las Vegas residency, where he teased new material and hinted at the artistic direction of the project.

According to Zayn, Konnakol expands on the sonic foundations first introduced in his record-breaking debut album Mind of Mine, while pushing deeper into themes of identity, heritage, and self-discovery. Fans attending his Vegas shows were already given subtle clues, including recurring snow leopard imagery that now appears on the album’s cover.

What ‘Konnakol’ Means and Why It Matters

The album title is rooted in Indian Carnatic music, where “konnakol” refers to the art of vocal percussion — using the voice to replicate complex rhythmic patterns typically played on drums. For Zayn, however, the meaning goes far beyond technique.

“Konnakol in its definition is the act of creating percussive sounds with one’s voice,” he said in a statement. “But what it means to me lies somewhere much deeper. It is a sound that holds the reverberation of a time before words existed.”

Zayn has long referenced his South Asian heritage in his work, most notably with the Urdu-language interlude featured on Mind of Mine. With Konnakol, he appears to be fully embracing that influence as a central creative force rather than a subtle accent.

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A Visual and Musical Evolution

The album artwork features a snow leopard, a powerful symbol across parts of South Asia associated with strength, freedom, and resilience. Zayn incorporated the imagery throughout his Las Vegas residency, using it as an Easter egg for fans long before the album was officially announced.

Musically, Konnakol is expected to mark a return to R&B-pop after 2024’s Room Under the Stairs, an acoustic-driven project that leaned heavily into stripped-back storytelling. This time, Zayn is signaling a broader, more textured sound—one that blends rhythm, melody, and cultural influences.

Momentum After a Successful Vegas Residency

Zayn recently wrapped a seven-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, concluding on January 31. Across the shows, he performed fan favorites alongside unreleased tracks from Konnakol. Critics praised his improved stage presence and vocal precision, noting a renewed confidence in his live performances.

The upcoming single Die for Me will offer the first official glimpse into the album’s sound, setting expectations ahead of its April release.

Describing the album as a reflection of personal growth, Zayn said the project represents a clearer understanding of who he is and where he comes from. With Konnakol, he is not only releasing new music but also presenting a statement of identity — one shaped by heritage, experience, and artistic evolution.