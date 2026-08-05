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ICE Detainee Dies at New Jersey’s Delaney Hall – 22nd Death in Custody This Year

ICE Detainee Dies at New Jersey’s Delaney Hall - 22nd Death in Custody This Year Edwin Lopez-Cornejo

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ICE Detainee Dies at New Jersey’s Delaney Hall – 22nd Death in Custody This Year

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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The death of an immigrant at a federal immigration detention center in New Jersey’s Delaney Hall has intensified scrutiny of conditions inside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities, with advocates and elected officials renewing calls for greater oversight and accountability.

Edwin Lopez-Cornejo, a Salvadoran national held at Delaney Hall in Newark, died after suffering a medical emergency while awaiting deportation, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). His death marks the 22nd reported death in ICE custody this year, based on agency data.

Medical emergency ends in tragedy

ICE said Lopez-Cornejo experienced an unspecified medical emergency at Delaney Hall on August 1 before being transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead.

The agency has not publicly disclosed the cause of death, and officials indicated that standard reviews and investigations are expected to follow.

Lopez-Cornejo had been detained since June after being arrested by ICE officers in Plainfield, New Jersey. Originally from El Salvador, he first entered the United States in 2006 and was awaiting immigration proceedings at the privately operated detention center.

The latest fatality has once again drawn national attention to Delaney Hall, a facility that has been the focus of repeated complaints over detainee treatment and healthcare standards.

Family says detention ended in heartbreak

Family members described Lopez-Cornejo as someone who had established a life in the United States and maintained steady employment in recent years.

According to relatives, he attempted to show officers a valid work permit during his arrest but was nevertheless taken into immigration custody.

His mother said she remained in regular phone contact with her son but was unable to visit him because of her own immigration status. She also described the emotional impact his death has had on his young daughter and the rest of the family.

The family is seeking answers regarding the circumstances surrounding his medical emergency and detention.

Delaney Hall faces growing scrutiny

The death comes amid mounting criticism of Delaney Hall, which has been the subject of protests, congressional oversight visits and allegations concerning detainee welfare.

Advocacy groups and detainees have previously raised concerns about medical care, food quality, sanitation and treatment by facility staff.

Earlier this year, hundreds of detainees reportedly participated in hunger and labor strikes to protest living conditions inside the facility. Women housed in a separate unit later launched a similar protest, calling for improved healthcare and the release of vulnerable detainees, including mothers, young women and those with medical conditions.

ICE has previously stated that it provides medical care and detention services in accordance with federal standards, though advocacy organizations have continued to challenge those claims.

Officials demand answers after latest death

The incident prompted renewed criticism from local and federal officials who have been monitoring operations at Delaney Hall.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka called for the detention center to be shut down, arguing that repeated complaints regarding transparency and oversight have not been adequately addressed.

In a public statement, Baraka said the latest death highlights longstanding concerns about accountability inside the facility and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

Representative Rob Menendez, who recently visited Delaney Hall as part of congressional oversight efforts, also expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding Lopez-Cornejo’s death.

According to Menendez, ICE officials informed lawmakers that Lopez-Cornejo collapsed after experiencing medical difficulties before receiving CPR at the facility and being transported to the hospital.

The congressman said lawmakers continue to hear complaints regarding access to medical treatment and detention conditions.

Previous allegations continue to fuel debate

Delaney Hall has faced sustained criticism over the past several months.

Lawmakers and advocacy organizations have cited reports alleging spoiled food, inadequate healthcare, delayed deportation processing and poor living conditions.

Additional allegations have included claims involving pregnant detainees, mental health concerns and limited access to essential medical services.

ICE has not confirmed many of those allegations but has maintained that detainees receive appropriate care while in federal custody.

The facility, operated by private prison contractor GEO Group, has also become the site of demonstrations by immigration advocates demanding reforms to detention policies and independent monitoring of detention centers.

Immigration detention under renewed spotlight

The death of Lopez-Cornejo adds to a growing number of fatalities reported within ICE detention facilities nationwide in recent years.

Immigration advocates argue that the rising number of deaths underscores the need for stronger medical oversight, expanded transparency and alternatives to detention for individuals who do not pose public safety risks.

Supporters of the current immigration enforcement system, meanwhile, maintain that detention remains an essential component of immigration law enforcement while emphasizing that medical incidents require careful investigation before conclusions are drawn.

Federal authorities are expected to continue reviewing the circumstances surrounding Lopez-Cornejo’s death, while lawmakers and advocacy groups push for additional information regarding healthcare protocols and detention practices at Delaney Hall.

As investigations continue, the latest fatality is likely to intensify the broader national debate over immigration detention standards, detainee healthcare and federal oversight of privately operated detention facilities.

  • ICE Detainee Dies at New Jersey’s Delaney Hall - 22nd Death in Custody This Year Edwin Lopez-Cornejo
  • ICE Detainee Dies at New Jersey’s Delaney Hall - 22nd Death in Custody This Year Edwin Lopez-Cornejo

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