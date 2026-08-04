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Drake Stream Manipulation Lawsuit Put on Hold as Judge Orders Arbitration in Stake.us Case

Drake Stream Manipulation Lawsuit Put on Hold as Judge Orders Arbitration in Stake.us Case Adin Ross Streaming

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Stream Manipulation Lawsuit Put on Hold as Judge Orders Arbitration in Stake.us Case

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A proposed class-action lawsuit accusing rapper Drake of benefiting from an alleged bot-driven music streaming scheme has been paused after a U.S. federal judge ruled that the dispute must first go through arbitration with online gaming platform Stake.us.

The decision temporarily halts court proceedings against Drake and several other defendants while plaintiffs pursue their claims against Stake.us under the platform’s arbitration agreement, marking another legal development in a series of disputes involving artificial streaming allegations and online gambling promotions.

Federal judge sends dispute to arbitration

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema of the Eastern District of Virginia granted a motion filed by Sweepsteaks Ltd., the operator of Stake.us, compelling arbitration and staying the lawsuit in federal court.

The judge concluded that the eight plaintiffs had accepted Stake.us’ terms of service, which require disputes to be resolved through individual arbitration instead of class-action litigation. Court records indicated that none of the plaintiffs opted out of the arbitration clause within the specified period.

As a result, the entire case has been placed on hold while arbitration proceeds. The court also ordered the parties to submit a status update within 120 days and removed the case from its active docket.

Allegations target Stake promotions and streaming claims

The lawsuit was filed by eight users of Stake.us who claim they lost money while using the online sweepstakes casino platform.

Their complaint alleges that Stake, along with Drake, streamer Adin Ross, George Nguyen and streaming platform Kick, misrepresented the platform as a safe gambling environment while allegedly using customer funds to support a network of automated bots designed to artificially boost Drake’s music streaming numbers.

According to the complaint, Drake’s music allegedly benefited from inflated play counts generated through streaming farms and automated accounts. The plaintiffs further argue that promotional campaigns featuring Drake encouraged users to engage with the gambling platform.

However, the court’s latest ruling does not address whether any of these allegations are true.

Judge declines to separate claims against Drake

The plaintiffs argued that claims against Drake and the other non-Stake defendants should continue even if the dispute with Stake moved into arbitration.

Judge Brinkema disagreed, stating that any potential liability involving Drake or the remaining defendants could be directly influenced by the outcome of the arbitration proceedings involving Stake.

Court filings also noted that Drake, Adin Ross and George Nguyen had not yet been formally served in the lawsuit.

Because of that procedural status and the arbitration requirement, the federal case will remain paused until the arbitration process advances.

Stake rejects allegations

Stake has strongly denied the accusations made in the lawsuit.

The company previously said that its U.S. platform does not include the payment functionality described by the plaintiffs and dismissed the allegations as baseless.

The operator has maintained that the claims regarding financing streaming manipulation through its American platform are factually incorrect.

Streaming controversy continues around Drake

The Virginia case is the latest legal challenge to raise questions surrounding streaming numbers associated with Drake, one of the world’s most-streamed recording artists.

Although Drake has not publicly responded to the allegations in the Virginia lawsuit, he has previously found himself involved in legal disputes connected to claims of artificial streaming.

In late 2024, Drake’s company filed legal claims accusing Universal Music Group and Spotify of allegedly boosting the streams of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” Those allegations were denied by Universal Music Group, which described them as false.

That petition was later withdrawn, and Drake subsequently pursued a separate defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. That case was dismissed, with an appeal reportedly ongoing.

Meanwhile, Spotify has consistently stated that it actively combats fraudulent streaming activity by removing fake plays, withholding associated royalties and imposing penalties on distributors connected to artificial streaming.

Artificial streaming remains industry concern

The music industry has intensified efforts in recent years to combat streaming fraud as platforms attempt to protect royalty payments and chart integrity.

Major streaming services and record companies have introduced new verification systems and financial penalties aimed at discouraging the use of bots and streaming farms.

Universal Music Group has also backed industry initiatives designed to reward genuine listener engagement rather than inflated streaming activity.

While the allegations in the Stake lawsuit remain unproven, the case highlights the growing legal scrutiny surrounding celebrity endorsements, online gambling promotions and the authenticity of digital music consumption.

For now, those issues will be examined outside the courtroom as arbitration proceedings move forward before any federal litigation resumes.

  • Drake Stream Manipulation Lawsuit Put on Hold as Judge Orders Arbitration in Stake.us Case Adin Ross Streaming
  • Drake Stream Manipulation Lawsuit Put on Hold as Judge Orders Arbitration in Stake.us Case Adin Ross Streaming

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