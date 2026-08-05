Superbug Alert: Drug-Resistant Candida auris Spreads Across 23 US States in 2026

Candida auris first appeared in the United States in 2016 after being identified globally several years earlier. Since then, infections have steadily increased, prompting repeated warnings from public health authorities.

The United States is witnessing another rise in cases of the drug-resistant fungus Candida auris, with federal health officials confirming that infections have been reported in 23 states so far in 2026. While experts stress that the risk to the general public remains low, the pathogen continues to pose a significant threat inside hospitals, nursing homes and long-term healthcare facilities where medically vulnerable patients are treated.

According to the latest data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 3,000 cases have been documented this year. Texas currently leads the nation with more than 700 reported infections, followed by Michigan with over 500 cases and Illinois with more than 360.

Cases Continue Rising Across the US

Candida auris first appeared in the United States in 2016 after being identified globally several years earlier. Since then, infections have steadily increased, prompting repeated warnings from public health authorities.

Recent CDC surveillance indicates that annual infections have risen sharply over the past few years, reflecting the organism’s ability to spread efficiently in healthcare environments. Unlike many common fungal infections, some strains of Candida auris have developed resistance to multiple antifungal medications, making treatment considerably more difficult.

Health experts say the fungus is primarily transmitted in medical settings through contaminated surfaces, reusable medical equipment, or direct contact with infected individuals. Patients using ventilators, catheters, intravenous lines or other invasive medical devices face the highest risk.

The drug-resistant and deadly fungus Candida auris has proven hard to eliminate in 2026. Despite efforts to contain its spread, the fungus is once again on the move.https://t.co/ARcJT70jyW — Ian Weissman, DO (@DrIanWeissman) August 3, 2026

Why Candida auris is Considered a Superbug

The fungus has earned the label “superbug” because several strains no longer respond to standard antifungal therapies. In some cases, physicians must rely on combinations of medications or higher doses to combat infections.

Once the yeast enters the bloodstream, it can spread rapidly throughout the body, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems or serious underlying illnesses.

Medical researchers note that the fungus can survive on hospital surfaces for extended periods, allowing it to spread if infection-control measures are not rigorously followed.

Although earlier CDC estimates suggested that between 30% and 60% of infected patients died, health officials caution that many of those individuals were already critically ill with other life-threatening conditions.

Older Adults and Hospital Patients Most at Risk

A review of recent U.S. cases found that nearly nine out of ten clinical infections occurred among adults aged 45 years and older. Most infections were identified in acute-care hospitals or long-term healthcare facilities.

Individuals with weakened immune systems, diabetes, blood cancers, organ transplants, or prolonged hospital stays remain among those at greatest risk.

Experts emphasize that healthy people rarely develop severe illness from Candida auris. For most individuals outside healthcare environments, the likelihood of exposure remains extremely low.

Infection Prevention Remains the Best Defense

Public health specialists say preventing transmission inside healthcare facilities is currently the most effective strategy.

Hospitals are encouraged to isolate infected patients in private rooms while requiring healthcare workers to wear gowns and gloves during treatment. Enhanced environmental cleaning is also essential because the fungus can persist on frequently touched surfaces for weeks.

Healthcare facilities are increasingly screening high-risk patients upon admission to identify infections early and reduce the possibility of outbreaks.

Experts also recommend improved laboratory testing since older diagnostic methods may incorrectly identify Candida auris, delaying appropriate treatment.

Hand Hygiene Still Critical

Medical professionals continue to stress that proper hand hygiene remains one of the simplest yet most effective ways to reduce transmission.

Visitors entering hospitals or nursing homes are encouraged to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after visiting patients.

Caregivers assisting loved ones with wounds, catheters or other medical devices should also follow recommended hygiene practices to minimize infection risks.

Public Urged to Stay Informed, Not Alarmed

Despite the growing number of reported cases, infectious disease specialists say there is no reason for widespread public panic.

Unlike respiratory viruses that circulate broadly in communities, Candida auris remains concentrated largely within healthcare settings. Most community members are unlikely to encounter the fungus during everyday activities.

Health officials continue to monitor its spread closely while working with hospitals, nursing homes and state health departments to strengthen surveillance, improve infection control and limit future outbreaks.

Researchers are also studying why certain strains have become increasingly resistant to existing treatments and exploring new antifungal therapies that could improve outcomes for patients facing serious infections.

As surveillance expands across the country, healthcare providers are expected to remain on high alert, particularly in facilities caring for elderly or medically fragile patients, where early detection and strict infection-control practices remain the strongest defenses against the growing superbug.