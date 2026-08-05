Tryfacta Secures Final CMMC Level 2 Certification for US Defense Contracts

AI-enabled staffing and technology solutions provider Tryfacta Inc. has announced that it has achieved Final Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 status following an independent assessment, strengthening its cybersecurity credentials for supporting the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the broader Defense Industrial Base.

The certification, awarded after a third-party evaluation conducted by the Business Transformation Institute (BTI), an authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), confirms that Tryfacta’s assessed information systems meet the cybersecurity requirements established under the Department of Defense’s CMMC framework.

The achievement marks an important milestone for the company as federal cybersecurity regulations continue to become more stringent for organizations handling sensitive defense information.

Independent Assessment Validates Security Controls

According to the company, the assessment was conducted between July 21 and July 30, 2026, under CAGE Code 73K81, with the certification becoming effective on July 30, 2026.

The certification remains valid for three years, through July 30, 2029, and includes a designated CMMC Unique Identifier (L200003030).

Tryfacta said the certification verifies that its evaluated information systems conform to the security controls outlined in NIST Special Publication 800-171 Revision 2, which establishes requirements for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) handled by federal contractors.

Compliance is aligned with the CMMC regulations codified under Title 32, Part 170 of the Code of Federal Regulations, a framework introduced by the Department of Defense to strengthen cybersecurity throughout its contractor ecosystem.

Supporting the Defense Industrial Base

The CMMC program was established to ensure companies working with the Department of Defense implement standardized cybersecurity practices capable of protecting sensitive government information from evolving cyber threats.

Organizations seeking certain DoD contracts are increasingly required to demonstrate compliance with CMMC requirements before they become eligible to participate in defense-related projects.

By securing Final Level 2 certification through an independent third-party assessment, Tryfacta positions itself to continue supporting federal agencies and defense programs requiring enhanced cybersecurity safeguards.

Company Highlights Long-Term Security Investments

Commenting on the certification, Adesh Tyagi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tryfacta, said the milestone reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to protecting sensitive government information.

He noted that cybersecurity expectations across federal contracting continue to evolve, making independent validation increasingly important for organizations supporting mission-critical government work.

Tyagi added that the certification demonstrates the company’s ability to maintain security practices that align with federal standards while providing government customers with greater confidence in handling sensitive information.

Building on Existing Quality Certifications

The newly obtained CMMC certification complements several internationally recognized quality and information security certifications already held by Tryfacta.

These include:

CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3

ISO 9001:2015 for quality management

for quality management ISO 20000-1:2018 for IT service management

for IT service management ISO 27001:2022 for information security management

The company also holds Joint Commission accreditation for its healthcare staffing operations, further demonstrating compliance with recognized industry standards across multiple sectors.

Expanding Secure Federal Services

According to Jatin Khanna, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Federal Services, achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is the result of years of investment in cybersecurity, compliance, and operational excellence.

He said the independent certification reinforces Tryfacta’s ability to deliver secure and scalable solutions while supporting government agencies with confidence.

The certification applies specifically to the assessed information system evaluated during the review process and reflects the company’s focus on cybersecurity governance, identity and access management, continuous monitoring and incident response preparedness.

Growing Demand for Cybersecurity Compliance

As cyber threats targeting government agencies and defense contractors continue to grow in sophistication, cybersecurity certification has become a critical requirement across the federal contracting landscape.

The Department of Defense’s phased rollout of CMMC requirements aims to ensure that contractors maintain consistent cybersecurity controls before receiving contracts involving sensitive defense information.

Industry analysts expect CMMC certification to play an increasingly significant role in future procurement decisions as federal agencies prioritize vendors capable of meeting strict security standards.