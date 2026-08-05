Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Crossword Book Awards Celebrates 20th Edition with Distinguished Jury

20th edition -Crossword Book Awards 2026 - Jury

Books and Authors

Crossword Book Awards Celebrates 20th Edition with Distinguished Jury

Crossword Book Awards Celebrates 20th Edition with Distinguished Jury

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award will also return for the 2026 edition, honouring an individual whose body of work has made a lasting contribution to Indian literature. Previous recipients include celebrated names such as Shanta Gokhale, Amitav Ghosh, Sudha Murty, Shashi Tharoor, and Ruskin Bond.
Screen Plunge

By

Published on

One of India’s most prestigious literary honours, the Crossword Book Awards, has entered a landmark chapter with the announcement of its 20th edition, accompanied by one of its most distinguished jury panels to date. The milestone reflects nearly three decades of recognising excellence in Indian writing while reinforcing the awards’ role in shaping the country’s literary landscape.

Since being instituted in 1998, the Crossword Book Awards have evolved from recognising a single title into a comprehensive platform honouring authors across multiple genres. Today, the awards celebrate outstanding works in fiction, non-fiction, business and management, children’s literature, translation and several other categories, making them one of the country’s longest-running literary recognitions.

Esteemed Jury Brings Diverse Expertise

For the 2026 edition, Crossword Book Awards has assembled an accomplished jury featuring celebrated novelists, journalists, historians, economists, translators and publishing experts.

The fiction category will be evaluated by bestselling author and screenwriter Anuja Chauhan, acclaimed novelist Manju Kapur, and author-filmmaker Samit Basu. Their combined experience spans literary fiction, commercial storytelling and speculative fiction, offering a broad perspective on contemporary Indian writing.

The non-fiction panel includes historian Anirudh Kanisetti, veteran journalist and The Tribune Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra, and journalist-author Naresh Fernandes, whose work has explored Indian history, politics and culture.

Books in the business and management category will be judged by financial educator Monika Halan, consumer strategist Rama Bijapurkar, and World Bank economist and author Shrayana Bhattacharya, bringing together expertise in economics, finance and consumer behaviour.

The children’s literature category features researcher and journalist Fiona Fernandez, award-winning children’s author Payal Kapadia, and celebrated writer Ranjit Lal, whose works have inspired generations of young readers.

Meanwhile, the translation category will be overseen by poet and novelist Meena Kandasamy, renowned poet-translator Ranjit Hoskote, and author-translator Srinath Perur, highlighting the growing importance of literary translation in connecting India’s multilingual traditions with wider audiences.

Celebrating Literary Excellence

Crossword Bookstores Director Nidhi Gupta said the milestone edition represents more than an anniversary, describing it as a celebration of India’s evolving literary ecosystem.

According to Gupta, the awards have grown alongside the country’s publishing industry, consistently recognising compelling stories and diverse voices while encouraging readers to engage with books across genres.

She added that the experienced jury would play a crucial role in identifying the finest books published during the year through a rigorous evaluation process.

Awards Continue to Honour Diverse Voices

Over the years, the Crossword Book Awards have recognised more than 100 outstanding books and honoured five Lifetime Achievement Award recipients whose contributions have shaped Indian literature.

In addition to jury-selected winners, the awards will once again feature the Popular Choice Awards, allowing readers from across the country to vote for their favourite books. This dual format balances expert literary evaluation with public participation, giving readers a direct role in celebrating contemporary Indian authors.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award will also return for the 2026 edition, honouring an individual whose body of work has made a lasting contribution to Indian literature. Previous recipients include celebrated names such as Shanta Gokhale, Amitav Ghosh, Sudha Murty, Shashi Tharoor, and Ruskin Bond.

Road to the Awards Ceremony

The organisers will announce longlists and shortlists across all categories in the coming months before culminating in the annual awards ceremony later this year.

The event will recognise Jury Award winners, Popular Choice winners and the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, continuing a tradition that has become an important fixture on India’s literary calendar.

Industry observers view the Crossword Book Awards as an influential platform for both established and emerging authors, often helping bring exceptional books to a wider readership while encouraging literary discussion nationwide.

Growing Importance in India’s Publishing Landscape

India’s publishing industry has expanded significantly over the past two decades, with increasing interest in literary fiction, history, business writing, children’s books and translated works. The Crossword Book Awards have mirrored that growth by expanding their categories and recognising a broader spectrum of voices and storytelling styles.

As the awards celebrate their 20th edition, the organisers say their mission remains unchanged: to promote literary excellence, encourage reading habits and spotlight books that shape conversations across India.

With an accomplished jury, an engaged readership through the Popular Choice Awards, and a continued commitment to recognising exceptional writing, the Crossword Book Awards enter their milestone year as one of the country’s most respected celebrations of literature.

  • 20th edition -Crossword Book Awards 2026 - Jury
  • 20th edition -Crossword Book Awards 2026 - Jury

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Books and Authors

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Muzz Introduces Anti-Ghosting Feature to Promote Meaningful Matchmaking Conversations Matchmaking muslim

Culture

Muzz Introduces Anti-Ghosting Feature to Promote Meaningful Matchmaking Conversations
By August 5, 2026
20th edition -Crossword Book Awards 2026 - Jury

Books and Authors

Crossword Book Awards Celebrates 20th Edition with Distinguished Jury
By August 5, 2026
Spider-Man Brand New Day Smashes Box Office Records Tom Holland Zendaya Kevin Feige

Box office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Smashes Box Office Records
By August 4, 2026
Rihanna Bold New Savage X Fenty Campaign, Teases Curves Ahead

E! News

Rihanna’s Bold New Savage X Fenty Campaign, Teases ‘Curves Ahead’
By August 4, 2026
‘Victorian Psycho’ Unleashes Bloody New Trailer as Maika Monroe Leads Zachary Wigon

Book Adaptation

‘Victorian Psycho’ Unleashes Bloody New Trailer as Maika Monroe Leads
By July 31, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Muzz Introduces Anti-Ghosting Feature to Promote Meaningful Matchmaking Conversations Matchmaking muslim

Culture

Muzz Introduces Anti-Ghosting Feature to Promote Meaningful Matchmaking Conversations
By August 5, 2026
Tryfacta Secures Final CMMC Level 2 Certification for US Defense Contracts DOD Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Tryfacta Secures Final CMMC Level 2 Certification for US Defense Contracts
By August 5, 2026
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Debate After Viral ChatGPT Parenting Suggestion Parental Advice Children

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Debate After Viral ChatGPT Parenting Suggestion
By August 5, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Spotted Enjoying Romantic South of France Getaway

E! News

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Spotted Enjoying Romantic South of France Getaway
Lockheed Martin Lands $58.6 Billion Patriot Missile US Army Contract Iran War Ukraine Trump Pentagon

News

Lockheed Martin Lands $58.6 Billion Patriot Missile US Army Contract
Ramayana Trailer Unveils Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash in a Grand Mythological Spectacle Ahead of Diwali 2026 Release

Bollywood

Ramayana Trailer Unveils Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash in a Grand Mythological Spectacle Ahead of Diwali 2026 Release
US Senate Unanimously Opposes Any Pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell in Rare Bipartisan Move Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein Todd Blanche

News

US Senate Unanimously Opposes Any Pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell in Rare Bipartisan Move
UEFA Calls Emergency Meeting as FIFA World Cup Investment Plan Faces Backlash FIFA Forward Enterprise Gianni Infantino

Football

UEFA Calls Emergency Meeting as FIFA World Cup Investment Plan Faces Backlash
Anthony Fauci Invokes Fifth Amendment, Republicans Threaten Contempt Vote Rand Paul Senate Hearing COVID Origins

News

Anthony Fauci Invokes Fifth Amendment, Republicans Threaten Contempt Vote
Revspot Raises $4.8 Million Series A to Expand AI Platform for High-Ticket B2C Sales

Artificial Intelligence

Revspot Raises $4.8 Million Series A to Expand AI Platform for High-Ticket B2C Sales
Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 Thrilling Trailer and August Premiere Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly

Apple TV+

Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 Thrilling Trailer and August Premiere
Spain Deploys Troops to Ceuta After Thousands of Migrants Cross From Morocco Crisis

immigration Politics

Spain Deploys Troops to Ceuta After Thousands of Migrants Cross From Morocco
Kanye West Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Former Assistant Lauren Pisciotta

E! News

Kanye West Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Former Assistant Lauren Pisciotta
Judge Dismisses Kash Patel’s $10 Million Defamation Suit Over Social Media Posts Jim Stewartson The Atlantic

News

Judge Dismisses Kash Patel’s $10 Million Defamation Suit Over Social Media Posts
Drake at Karol G’s Toronto Concert Ahead of Her New Album Release No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake at Karol G’s Toronto Concert Ahead of Her New Album Release
Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations After BBC Documentary Hollywood’s Dark Secret 30 Seconds to Mars

Documentary

Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations After BBC Documentary
Drake Stream Manipulation Lawsuit Put on Hold as Judge Orders Arbitration in Stake.us Case Adin Ross Streaming

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Stream Manipulation Lawsuit Put on Hold as Judge Orders Arbitration in Stake.us Case
Netflix Sued for $105 Million Over Alleged Loss of Unreleased Nicolas Cage Film ‘Fortitude’ Simon Afram

Hollywood

Netflix Sued for $105 Million Over Alleged Loss of Unreleased Nicolas Cage Film ‘Fortitude’
Muzz Campaign Spotlighting the Changing Face of Muslim Matchmaking

Advertising

Muzz Campaign Spotlighting the Changing Face of Muslim Matchmaking
CFU Backs Concacaf in Growing Opposition to FIFA’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Private Investment UEFA Forward Enterprise Gianni Infantino

FIFA World Cup

CFU Backs Concacaf in Growing Opposition to FIFA’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Private Investment
UEFA Declares World Cup Boycott if FIFA Sells Stakes to Investors Gianni Infantino Private Investment

FIFA World Cup

UEFA Declares World Cup Boycott if FIFA Sells Stakes to Investors
BTS Boycott 2027 Grammys Over New Asian Pop Category and Equality ARIRANG Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason

Grammy Awards

BTS Boycott 2027 Grammys Over New Asian Pop Category and Equality
Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to Perform The Score in Full at UK’s Diaspora Calling! Festival

Hip Hop/ Rap

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to Perform The Score in Full at UK’s Diaspora Calling! Festival
VinFast Unveils Expanded EV Lineup and ‘Drive Worry Free’ Program at GIIAS 2026

Auto

VinFast Unveils Expanded EV Lineup and ‘Drive Worry Free’ Program at GIIAS 2026
‘Victorian Psycho’ Unleashes Bloody New Trailer as Maika Monroe Leads Zachary Wigon

Book Adaptation

‘Victorian Psycho’ Unleashes Bloody New Trailer as Maika Monroe Leads
To Top
Loading...