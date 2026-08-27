Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been hit by a dramatic setback in Russia after St. Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena abruptly withdrew from plans to host two concerts by the controversial rapper in October.

The reversal has thrown the status of the highly anticipated Russia concerts into uncertainty, with the venue insisting the shows cannot happen there while the promoter maintains that they have not been canceled.

Gazprom Arena Says Ye Shows Cannot Happen

Gazprom Arena announced that Kanye West’s scheduled October 10 and 11 performances would not take place at the stadium, saying it had not signed a rental agreement with the concert organizers.

The venue also removed promotional material for the shows from its website, despite having previously helped promote the concerts.

The abrupt announcement immediately sparked speculation about what caused the reversal. Russian outlet Fontanka reported that the cancellation may have followed a call from senior authorities, although no confirmed evidence shows the Kremlin ordered the venue to cancel the concerts.

The situation became even more complicated because ticket sales had reportedly begun before all required local approvals were secured.

Promoter Refuses to Call Off Concerts

Say Agency, the Moscow-based promoter behind the performances, has strongly disputed Gazprom Arena’s announcement.

CEO Anna Subcheva said the concerts remained scheduled and that the necessary contracts were expected to be finalized shortly. She also claimed Kanye West had already received an advance payment of approximately 1.5 billion rubles, reportedly worth around $17.7 million.

The agency said it was surprised by the stadium’s announcement and was attempting to establish why the venue had suddenly changed its position.

The promoter had previously described Kanye West as one of the most influential artists in modern music and defended bringing him to Russia despite the controversy surrounding his public statements.

Ye’s Controversial History Returns to Spotlight

The concert dispute comes as Kanye West continues attempting to rebuild his career following years of controversy.

The rapper faced widespread condemnation after making antisemitic remarks beginning in 2022. His comments led to professional relationships with major companies collapsing, while additional controversy followed his public expressions of admiration for Adolf Hitler and the release of the song “Heil Hitler” in 2025song “Heil Hitler” in 2025.

Ye later apologized and said he was not a Nazi or antisemitic. However, his history has continued to affect his touring plans.

Several concerts in Europe have reportedly been canceled amid opposition to his past remarks, making the proposed Russian performances particularly controversial.

Some Russian politicians have also criticized the planned St. Petersburg shows, pointing to Kanye West’s use of Nazi imagery and statements. In Russia, public displays of Nazi symbols are subject to criminal restrictions.

Moscow Venue Offers a Possible Escape Route

With Gazprom Arena stepping away, Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium has reportedly indicated that it would be willing to host Ye.

That could give organizers a potential alternative, but it remains unclear whether the concerts can be moved without further regulatory and contractual complications.

If the shows ultimately proceed, Ye would become one of the most prominent Western musicians to perform in Russia since the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

For now, however, the October concerts remain uncertain.

The bizarre dispute has transformed what was supposed to be a major international comeback moment into a rapidly developing showdown between a global music star, his promoter and one of Russia’s biggest stadiums.

And with millions reportedly already committed to the concerts, the biggest question is no longer whether fans want to see Ye in Russia but where, and whether the shows can actually happen.