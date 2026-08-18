Bianca Censori has stepped further into the spotlight as a filmmaker, directing Kanye West (aka Ye) and Don Toliver’s bizarre new “OK” music video featuring surgery, swords, and a shocking resurrection.

Bianca Censori is expanding her creative footprint once again, and her latest music video project with Kanye West and Don Toliver is easily her most surreal visual yet.

The artist, designer and filmmaker has officially released the self-directed music video for “OK,” a collaboration between Ye and Don Toliver featured on the deluxe edition of Bully. The visually confrontational film unfolds almost entirely inside an operating room, transforming a surgical procedure into an unsettling performance-art spectacle.

The release marks Censori’s fourth directorial project, following her previous work on “King,” “Gemini Season” and “Father.”

Bianca Censori Turns Surgery Into Performance Art

Rather than following a conventional music-video storyline, Censori uses the operating room as a theatrical environment.

The film opens with Kanye West positioned on an operating table in a bizarre medical scenario. His severed head is placed beside his body as doctors appear to work on him.

As the strange procedure progresses, objects are removed from Ye’s chest, creating an increasingly absurd sequence that blurs the boundaries between music video, performance art and experimental cinema.

The visual identity appears deliberately uncomfortable, with Censori using stark imagery and unusual physical compositions instead of relying on conventional narrative storytelling.

A description accompanying the project says Bianca Censori uses objects and settings to create hidden meanings, emphasizing an “absurdist sequential narrative.”

Don Toliver Becomes Part of the Resurrection

Don Toliver enters the visual as the surgical procedure continues.

Emerging from a locker, Don Toliver approaches the operating table before eventually performing the crucial act of reconnecting Ye’s head to his body.

The surreal procedure seems to bring Ye back to life.

But the bizarre imagery doesn’t stop there.

After sitting upright, Ye begins calmly sharpening a sword while the shadow of a duel unfolds elsewhere in the operating room.

The contrast between the clinical setting and the violent imagery creates one of the video’s most striking sequences.

As the visual approaches its conclusion, Toliver and Ye turn toward the camera separately, delivering an eerie final stare.

Censori’s Directorial Era Is Growing

“OK” represents another step in Censori’s emerging career behind the camera.

With a background rooted in architecture and design, she approaches filmmaking through composition, spatial relationships, objects, and performance rather than traditional storytelling.

Her previous directorial projects have established a similarly unconventional visual language, and “OK” pushes that approach even further.

Instead of simply illustrating Ye and Toliver’s lyrics, Censori constructs a strange visual world around the song.

That makes the project particularly notable within the broader visual universe surrounding Bully.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@ye)

‘OK’ Arrives With the ‘Bully’ Deluxe Edition

“OK” is one of the new tracks included on the deluxe edition of Ye’s Bully, which arrived in June 2026.

The music video follows Ye teasing the release on social media with an image showing himself alongside Toliver on the set and the simple caption “TODAY.”

The announcement quickly fueled fan speculation about what the accompanying visual would look like.

The answer is anything but conventional.

With Bianca Censori behind the camera, Kanye West undergoing an impossible operation, and Don Toliver seemingly resurrecting him before a mysterious sword fight, “OK” delivers another visually extreme chapter in Ye’s ever-expanding multimedia world.

For Censori, meanwhile, the project further establishes that her ambitions extend well beyond fashion and design — she is increasingly building a reputation as a visual storyteller in her own right.