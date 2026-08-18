Add as a preferred source Bianca Censori's Music Video of Kanye West and Don Toliver's 'OK'
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video

Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video Kanye West bully

Hip Hop/ Rap

Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Bianca Censori has stepped further into the spotlight as a filmmaker, directing Kanye West (aka Ye) and Don Toliver’s bizarre new “OK” music video featuring surgery, swords, and a shocking resurrection.

Bianca Censori is expanding her creative footprint once again, and her latest music video project with Kanye West and Don Toliver is easily her most surreal visual yet.

The artist, designer and filmmaker has officially released the self-directed music video for “OK,” a collaboration between Ye and Don Toliver featured on the deluxe edition of Bully. The visually confrontational film unfolds almost entirely inside an operating room, transforming a surgical procedure into an unsettling performance-art spectacle.

The release marks Censori’s fourth directorial project, following her previous work on “King,” “Gemini Season” and “Father.”

Bianca Censori Turns Surgery Into Performance Art

Rather than following a conventional music-video storyline, Censori uses the operating room as a theatrical environment.

The film opens with Kanye West positioned on an operating table in a bizarre medical scenario. His severed head is placed beside his body as doctors appear to work on him.

As the strange procedure progresses, objects are removed from Ye’s chest, creating an increasingly absurd sequence that blurs the boundaries between music video, performance art and experimental cinema.

The visual identity appears deliberately uncomfortable, with Censori using stark imagery and unusual physical compositions instead of relying on conventional narrative storytelling.

A description accompanying the project says Bianca Censori uses objects and settings to create hidden meanings, emphasizing an “absurdist sequential narrative.”

Don Toliver Becomes Part of the Resurrection

Don Toliver enters the visual as the surgical procedure continues.

Emerging from a locker, Don Toliver approaches the operating table before eventually performing the crucial act of reconnecting Ye’s head to his body.

The surreal procedure seems to bring Ye back to life.

But the bizarre imagery doesn’t stop there.

After sitting upright, Ye begins calmly sharpening a sword while the shadow of a duel unfolds elsewhere in the operating room.

The contrast between the clinical setting and the violent imagery creates one of the video’s most striking sequences.

As the visual approaches its conclusion, Toliver and Ye turn toward the camera separately, delivering an eerie final stare.

Censori’s Directorial Era Is Growing

“OK” represents another step in Censori’s emerging career behind the camera.

With a background rooted in architecture and design, she approaches filmmaking through composition, spatial relationships, objects, and performance rather than traditional storytelling.

Her previous directorial projects have established a similarly unconventional visual language, and “OK” pushes that approach even further.

Instead of simply illustrating Ye and Toliver’s lyrics, Censori constructs a strange visual world around the song.

That makes the project particularly notable within the broader visual universe surrounding Bully.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ye (@ye)

‘OK’ Arrives With the ‘Bully’ Deluxe Edition

“OK” is one of the new tracks included on the deluxe edition of Ye’s Bully, which arrived in June 2026.

The music video follows Ye teasing the release on social media with an image showing himself alongside Toliver on the set and the simple caption “TODAY.”

The announcement quickly fueled fan speculation about what the accompanying visual would look like.

The answer is anything but conventional.

With Bianca Censori behind the camera, Kanye West undergoing an impossible operation, and Don Toliver seemingly resurrecting him before a mysterious sword fight, “OK” delivers another visually extreme chapter in Ye’s ever-expanding multimedia world.

For Censori, meanwhile, the project further establishes that her ambitions extend well beyond fashion and design — she is increasingly building a reputation as a visual storyteller in her own right.

  • Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video Kanye West bully
  • Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video Kanye West bully

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hip Hop/ Rap

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations Taylor Swift 9 Ariana Grande 7

MTV Video Music Awards

Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations, Taylor Swift Close Behind
By August 19, 2026
Slow Horses Season 6 TrailerOlivia Cooke Is Back as the Slough House Faces a Deadly Hunt Gary Oldman Sid Baker

Apple TV+

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 Trailer: Olivia Cooke Is Back as the Slough House Faces a Deadly Hunt
By August 18, 2026
Hugh Jackman Ridley Scott Treasure Island Sony Long John Silver Robert Louis Stevenson

Book Adaptation

Hugh Jackman’s Next Big Role? Ridley Scott’s ‘Treasure Island’ Finds a Potential Home at Sony
By August 18, 2026
Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video Kanye West bully

Hip Hop/ Rap

Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video
By August 18, 2026
Karol G Stuns L.A. SoFi Stadium Bruno Mars ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance Music Video

Latin Music

Karol G Stuns L.A. Crowd With Bruno Mars Surprise as ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance
By August 18, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran Yemen Strikes Prediction Markets

News

Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran, Yemen Strikes
By August 17, 2026
Anthropic Claude Users Are Furious Over Invisible AI Watermarks That Could Expose Their Work Watermarking

AI Ethics

Claude Users Are Furious Over Invisible AI Watermarks That Could Expose Their Work
By August 15, 2026
OpenAI’s C-Suite is Resigning Ahead of The IPO Denise Dresser Brad Lightcap Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI’s C-Suite is Resigning Ahead of The IPO Denise Dresser Brad Lightcap
By August 15, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

CultureCon Mumbai 2026 Puts AI Bot on Stage to Debate Who Owns India’s Creative Economy?

Artificial Intelligence

CultureCon Mumbai 2026 Puts AI Bot on Stage to Debate Who Owns India’s Creative Economy?
Donald Trump catering truck Secretly Switched Planes in Turkey After Reported Iran Security Threat Air Force One

News

Trump Secretly Switched Planes in Turkey After Reported Iran Assassination Threat
Target’s Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders Are Coming

Gaming

Target’s Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders Are Coming
A Family Trapped Netflix The Last House Ending Explained Greta Lee and Wagner Moura

Movies & Documentaries

A Family Trapped: ‘The Last House’ Ending Explained (Spoiler alert)
World Padel League Season 4 to Reach 200+ Countries DAZN jioHotstar Mumbai WPL

News

World Padel League Season 4 to Reach 200+ Countries
Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Father Jorge Messi in Private Rosario Funeral

Football

Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Father Jorge Messi in Private Rosario Funeral
Paramount Hollywood David Ellison Leave California Over Warner Bros. Merger Rob Bonta Attorney general Antitrust

Hollywood

Paramount Threatens Hollywood: David Ellison to Leave California Over Warner Bros. Merger?
Nigel Farage Wins Clacton and His £5m Financial Investigation Is Back Count Binface Crypto Donation gift

News

Nigel Farage Wins Clacton and His £5m Financial Investigation Is Back
Nigel Farage Wins Election With a Trash Can as His Biggest Rival Count Binface Clacton by-election Reform UK

News

Nigel Farage Wins Election With a Trash Can as His Biggest Rival – Count Binface
12 August Rare Solar Eclipse 2026 When to Watch, Where to See It and How to Protect Your Eyes

News

Solar Eclipse 2026: When to Watch, Where to See It and How to Protect Your Eyes
Google Pixel 11 Launch Pixel 11 Watch 5 Pixel Tag AI Phone Game Gemini

Mobile Phones

Google Pixel 11 Launch: Pixel 11, Watch 5 and Pixel Tag Just Changed the AI Phone Game
WHO Over Trump’s Childhood Vaccine Executive Order ‘Decades of Evidence’ at Risk Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

News

WHO Sounds Alarm Over Trump’s Childhood Vaccine Overhaul: ‘Decades of Evidence’ at Risk
Drake’s $100K+ Surprise Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House 20 V 1 Stream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s $100K+ Surprise? Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House
Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month TMTG truth API

Trump Presidency

Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month
Ryan Gosling Takes Star Wars Into Uncharted Territory Shawn Levy Starfighter First Look

Disney+

Ryan Gosling Takes Star Wars Into Uncharted Territory in Explosive ‘Starfighter’ First Look
Mark Zuckerberg SuperYacht Questioned After Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Boat in Alaska

News

Zuckerberg Yacht Questioned After Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Boat in Alaska
Amazon MGMVerity Trailer Anne Hathaway’s Sinister Dakota Johnson Josh Harnett

Amazon MGM

‘Verity’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway’s Sinister Secret Pulls Dakota Johnson Into a Nightmare
Rosario Dawson Reveals She Was Cut From Spider-Man Brand New Day Claire temple MCU Erik Sommers Chris Mckenna

Marvel

Rosario Dawson Reveals She Was Cut From ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Roger Federer’s Fortune Takes $74 Million Hit as On Shares Crash On Holding The Roger Shoe

News

Roger Federer’s Fortune Takes $74 Million Hit as On Shares Crash
The Brink of War Jeff Daniels as Ronald Reagan Jared Harris Mikhail Gorbachev

Hollywood

‘The Brink of War’: Jeff Daniels as Ronald Reagan and Jared Harris’ Mikhail Gorbachev in Nuclear Summit Drama
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased Epic Games

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased
AI Is Coming for India’s Tobacco Auctions Could Change How Farmers Get Paid Constems AI

Agriculture

AI Is Coming for India’s Tobacco Auctions: Could Change How Farmers Get Paid Constems AI
To Top
Loading...