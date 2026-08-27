Add as a preferred source Noah Kahan’s Link to Stella Lefty’s ‘Boston’ Explained
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Stella Lefty Reveals Why Noah Kahan Got a Songwriting Credit on Viral Hit ‘Boston’

Stella Lefty Reveals Why Noah Kahan Got a Songwriting Credit on Boston Stick Season

Folk Rock

Stella Lefty Reveals Why Noah Kahan Got a Songwriting Credit on Viral Hit ‘Boston’

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Stella Lefty is setting the record straight on one of the biggest songwriting stories surrounding her breakout hit “Boston,” and the explanation involves Noah Kahan’s smash “Stick Season.”

Lefty’s country-pop track has exploded on the charts, climbing to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, but fans quickly noticed that its chorus sounded strikingly familiar. The resemblance to Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” became impossible to ignore, eventually resulting in Kahan receiving an official songwriting credit.

But according to Lefty, there was no deliberate attempt to borrow from Kahan’s hit.

Stella Lefty Says the Similarity Was Completely Unintentional

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Stella Lefty explained that she wrote “Boston” after meeting her boyfriend, country musician Vincent Mason, in Nashville.

The singer said Noah Kahan was nowhere in her mind when she created the song.

“When I was writing this song, I wasn’t thinking about Noah Kahan,” Lefty explained. “I was literally thinking about nothing at all.”

That became particularly important after listeners began pointing out similarities between the melody of “Boston” and the chorus of Kahan’s “Stick Season,” which became a massive folk-pop phenomenon after its 2022 release.

Rather than dismiss the comparisons, Kahan’s representatives contacted Lefty’s camp.

Why Noah Kahan Was Added to the Credits

Stella Lefty said Noah Kahan’s representatives informed her that they believed the songs were sufficiently similar.

Her response was straightforward: she decided to acknowledge the resemblance and add Noah Kahan to the songwriting credits before “Boston” was officially released.

“I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes,” she said, explaining that if the song sounded like “Stick Season,” she was comfortable giving Kahan credit.

The resulting songwriting credits now list Stella Lefty alongside Noah Kahan, Grace Enger, Jacob Hindlin and Joe Reeves.

The situation highlights how quickly songwriting similarities can become a major issue in the streaming era, particularly when a new track begins spreading across TikTok and other social platforms before its official release.

‘Boston’ Turns Stella Lefty Into a Breakout Star

The credit controversy has arrived just as Lefty is enjoying a huge breakthrough.

“Boston” has climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the relatively new country artist a major crossover moment. The song also appears on her debut album, “Long Way Home,” released August 21.

The success has quickly translated into live dates, with Lefty announcing an 18-date North American headline tour beginning in Detroit in January and concluding in Chicago in February.

Meanwhile, Noah Kahan remains one of the biggest names in contemporary folk-pop.

From ‘Stick Season’ to Stadiums

Kahan’s “Stick Season” became one of the defining songs of the recent folk-pop revival. The track helped turn the Vermont-born singer-songwriter into a global star and was among the biggest songs in the UK in 2024.

Kahan is now touring behind his fourth album, “The Great Divide,” while preparing for an even bigger run of shows.

He has announced three “Last Of The Bugs” stadium performances in the UK and Ireland next July, including a headline appearance at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The unlikely connection between “Stick Season” and “Boston” therefore comes at an interesting moment for both artists. Kahan helped define the folk-pop sound that has surged in popularity, while Lefty is pushing that audience toward a more contemporary country sound.

For now, Lefty’s explanation appears to settle the biggest question surrounding “Boston”: the similarity wasn’t presented as a secret sample or calculated copy. Instead, the songwriting credit emerged after Kahan’s team raised the issue — and Lefty chose transparency.

  • Stella Lefty Reveals Why Noah Kahan Got a Songwriting Credit on Boston Stick Season
  • Stella Lefty Reveals Why Noah Kahan Got a Songwriting Credit on Boston Stick Season

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Folk Rock

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

A24 Onslaught Trailer Unleashes Genetically Engineered Killers in Brutal New Horror Adam Wingard Dan Stevens Adria Arjona

A24

A24’s ‘Onslaught’ Trailer Unleashes Genetically Engineered Killers in Brutal New Horror
By August 27, 2026
Woody Allen 90-Year-Old Director Sets October Shoot in Spain latest film Coup de Chance

Hollywood

Woody Allen Is Back: 90-Year-Old Director Sets October Shoot in Spain Coup de Chance
By August 27, 2026
South Korean Director Na Hong-jin’s Hope Gets September US Release After Cannes Hit

Movies & Documentaries

Na Hong-jin’s ‘Hope’ Gets September U.S. Release After Cannes Explosion
By August 25, 2026
Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland — Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync
By August 25, 2026
California AG Cancels Paramount Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Rob Bonta Anti-Trust

Hollywood

California AG Cancels Paramount Settlement Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal
By August 24, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Muzz Wants to Change How Muslims Find a Life Partner With Pehle Baat Phir Baraat Muslim Matchmaking app

Life

Muzz Wants to Change How Muslims Find a Life Partner With ‘Pehle Baat, Phir Baraat’
By August 27, 2026
GTA 6 Leaks Rock Rockstar as Developer Finally Breaks Its Silence Take TWo Interactive Rockstar

Gaming

GTA 6 Leaks Rock Rockstar as Developer Finally Breaks Its Silence
By August 27, 2026
Blood Moon 2026 Near-Total Lunar Eclipse Is About to Turn the Moon Red

News

Blood Moon 2026: Near-Total Lunar Eclipse Is About to Turn the Moon Red
By August 27, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season James Vowles F1

Formula 1

Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season
Drake New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens Live Nation Canada and the National Capital Commission

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens
World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight - Heart Aerospace Massive X1 Aircraft

Aviation

World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight
Google Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court

Artificial Intelligence

Google Is Buying Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court to Hear the Matter
US Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States

Food

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States
Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Live Nation Conflict of Interest Into Lawsuit

Music Disputes

Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Over Hidden Live Nation Ties: ‘Conflict of Interest’ Explodes Into Legal Battle
Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto Casa Loma

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto
Zydus Wins USFDA Approval for Ascorbic Acid Injection With 180-Day Generic Exclusivity

News

Zydus Wins USFDA Approval for Ascorbic Acid Injection With 180-Day Generic Exclusivity
Drake Janice STFU Faces Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Hip-Hop

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Faces Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Showdown
GTA 6 Gameplay Leaked Footage Jason’s Wild Car Chaos Emerges Rockstar Games Cyber leek

Gaming

GTA 6 Gameplay Leak: Jason’s Wild Car Chaos Emerges
Robin Williams Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes Zelda

AI and Deepfakes

Robin Williams’ Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes: “This Is Our Way of Sharing His Legacy”
Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet Sachin Bansal

Fintech

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet
Natalie Harp Trump’s Human Printer Unlikely Political Flashpoint Trump aide Jon Ossoff Air Force One Decoy Plane

Trump Presidency

Natalie Harp: Trump’s ‘Human Printer’ Becomes an Unlikely Political Flashpoint
Drake Makes History Shabang ICEMAN to Fourth Billboard Rhythmic No. 1 Maneesh

Billboard

Drake Makes More History as ‘Shabang’ Pushes ICEMAN to Fourth Billboard Rhythmic No. 1
India Burger Boom Explodes Beyond Metros as Top Chains Cross 2000 Outlets QSR Watch Edition II report from Kennis Ventures

Business

India’s Burger Boom Explodes Beyond Metros as Top Chains Cross 2,000 Outlets QSR Watch – Edition II report from Kennis Ventures
Dune Part Three Drops New Teaser Ahead of December Showdown Dune 3 Avengers Doomsday

Box office

Dune: Part Three Drops New Teaser Ahead of December Showdown
Post Malone Engaged to Christy Lee After Surprise Relationship Reunion

E! News

Post Malone Engaged to Christy Lee After Surprise Relationship Reunion
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026 Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule Dutch GP Max Verstappen

Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026: Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule
Is Fortnite Down Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override v42.00

Epic Games

Is Fortnite Down? Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline
Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover Four Film PRoject Sam Mendes Paul Mescal

Biopic

Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover
Rosie O’Donnell Torches Trump in Jimmy Kimmel Debut

News

Rosie O’Donnell Torches Trump in ‘Kimmel’ Debut: “Buckle Up, People!”
The Game Drops The Documentary III With Drake Collaboration No Brakes Lil Wayne Snoop Dog

Album Drop

The Game Drops The Documentary III With Drake Collaboration and Kendrick Lamar Beef Fallout
To Top
Loading...