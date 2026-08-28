Ye, aka Kanye West, has made a striking courtroom appearance in support of Lil Durk, arriving at the rapper’s federal murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles and posing with a “Free Durk” shirt as the high-profile case unfolds.

Kanye West turned heads Thursday after appearing at the downtown Los Angeles federal courthouse to support fellow Chicago rapper Lil Durk, whose murder-for-hire trial is now drawing attention from some of hip-hop’s biggest names.

Dressed entirely in black, West was seen entering the courthouse as proceedings continued in the closely watched federal case. He later posed for a photograph with Durk affiliate Doodie Lo while holding up a “Free Durk” T-shirt, a gesture that quickly circulated across social media.

The appearance puts one of rap’s most recognizable figures directly in the orbit of a case that could have enormous consequences for Durk.

Ye Makes His Support Impossible to Miss

Kanye West and Lil Durk have maintained a professional relationship for years, collaborating on several high-profile projects.

Durk appeared on Ye’s Donda track “Jonah,” while the pair also connected through the Vultures era. West additionally worked with Durk and Cardi B on “Hot Shit,” which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The latest courthouse appearance adds another public show of support from West, who has previously attended major celebrity legal proceedings.

Kanye West was not the only music star to appear during Lil Durk’s trial. Machine Gun Kelly attended proceedings earlier in the week and publicly voiced his support for the Chicago rapper. Meek Mill also posted a message backing Lil Durk on Thursday.

The growing list of celebrity supporters has turned the courthouse into an unexpected gathering point for hip-hop figures.

What Is Lil Durk Accused Of?

The federal case stems from a deadly 2022 shooting in Los Angeles involving rapper Quando Rondo.

Federal prosecutors allege that Lil Durk became determined to retaliate after the 2020 killing of King Von, a close associate and fellow Chicago rapper. Prosecutors contend that people connected to Durk targeted Rondo in California.

Rondo survived the shooting, but his friend and associate, Lul Pab, was killed.

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, was arrested in October 2024 near Miami International Airport. He faces federal charges including murder-for-hire, conspiracy and stalking.

The prosecution’s allegations have not been proven in court. Durk has maintained his innocence.

If convicted on the most serious charges, he could face a sentence of up to life in prison. The trial is expected to continue for several weeks.

‘Free Durk’ Goes Viral

The image of Kanye West holding the “Free Durk” shirt adds a powerful visual to a case already generating major online attention.

For supporters, the message represents solidarity with an artist who has become an influential figure in Chicago hip-hop. For prosecutors, however, the courtroom remains focused on evidence surrounding the alleged retaliation plot.

Ye’s appearance therefore carries significance beyond celebrity spectacle: it demonstrates how strongly the case has resonated within the rap community.

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From Chicago to a Federal Courthouse

Lil Durk and Ye share deep Chicago roots, making West’s presence particularly notable.

Their collaborations have connected two generations of Chicago rap, while Durk’s career has expanded from the city’s drill scene into mainstream hip-hop.

Now, with Durk fighting a federal case that could send him to prison for decades, Ye has chosen to make his position visible.

West’s appearance comes as he prepares for his own upcoming performances, including a New Orleans show on August 28 and two scheduled concerts at Chicago’s Soldier Field on September 3 and 4.

For now, however, the spotlight remains firmly on the Los Angeles courtroom and on the dramatic question at the heart of the trial: whether prosecutors can prove the allegations against Lil Durk beyond a reasonable doubt.