UK Rap Star Central Cee Converts to Islam and Changes Name to Akhil

British rap star Central Cee has publicly announced a major personal transformation, revealing that he has converted to Islam and adopted the name Akhil. The 27-year-old artist shared the news during a recent livestream, sparking widespread discussion among fans and prompting messages of support from across the Muslim community.

“I Took My Shahada,” Central Cee Says

During an online broadcast with content creator PlaqueBoyMax, the rapper confirmed that he had taken his Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith that marks a person’s entry into Islam. In the same conversation, he disclosed that he had changed his first name from Oakley to Akhil.

The announcement marks the first time Central Cee has spoken publicly about his religious beliefs. Until now, the artist had largely kept his faith and spirituality out of the public spotlight, choosing instead to focus on his rapidly expanding music career.

A Global Star at the Peak of His Career

Born Oakley Neil Caesar-Su in Shepherd’s Bush, London, Central Cee’s rise has been one of the most remarkable success stories in UK rap. After first gaining attention as a teenager in underground music circles, he broke into the mainstream by 2021 and quickly became a global name.

He made history as the first UK rapper to surpass one billion streams on a single platform, propelled by chart-topping hits such as Sprinter, Doja, and BAND4BAND. His collaborations with international stars including Drake, J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Ice Spice further cemented his status as one of Britain’s most influential music exports.

Faith, Fame and a Personal Milestone

Central Cee’s conversion comes amid reflections on the intense pace of his career. In previous interviews, the rapper has spoken candidly about nonstop touring, mounting pressure, and the emotional toll of constant public attention.

“It’s only really starting to sink in now,” he said in a past interview, describing how years of relentless work left little time for introspection. Fans and commentators have since suggested that his embrace of Islam may represent a grounding moment during a period of extraordinary professional momentum.

Community Reaction and Cultural Impact

News of Central Cee’s conversion has been warmly received by many within the Muslim community, who praised his openness and welcomed him into the faith. While the artist has not elaborated on how his beliefs may influence his music, supporters note that Islam has long been a presence in UK hip-hop culture.

For now, Central Cee remains focused on his artistry, but his announcement underscores a broader truth about modern celebrity: even at the height of fame, personal identity and spiritual fulfillment continue to evolve.

As fans digest the news, one thing is clear—Akhil, formerly known as Central Cee, has entered a new chapter both personally and publicly.