Drake Extends Billboard Record as Central Cee Scores First No. 1 With "Which One"

Drake Extends Billboard Record as Central Cee Scores First No. 1 With “Which One”

Drake continues to dominate the rap landscape — and this time, he’s bringing Central Cee to the top with him. Their collaborative single “Which One” has officially hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap Airplay and Rhythmic Airplay charts, earning Central Cee his first-ever leader and pushing Drake’s historic streak even further.

According to Billboard’s latest update (dated Oct. 11, 2025), “Which One” climbed from No. 2 to No. 1 on Rhythmic Airplay, marking Drake’s 43rd chart-topper and extending his record for the most No. 1s in the chart’s 33-year history. For Central Cee, this is a career-defining moment — his first Rhythmic No. 1 after eight appearances on the chart, surpassing his previous best with “Band4Band” featuring Lil Baby, which peaked at No. 2 in 2024.



Drake’s Unstoppable 2025 Streak

With “Which One,” Drake now boasts four consecutive No. 1 hits in 2025 — following “Nokia,” “Somebody Loves Me” (with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Cash Cobain), and “What Did I Miss?” This run ties his longest-ever streak of consecutive Rhythmic No. 1s, previously achieved between 2018 and 2019.

Notably, this marks Drake’s fourth nonconsecutive year with at least four No. 1s, and his first time doing so entirely as a lead artist since 2016 — a testament to his longevity and continued relevance in both mainstream and hip-hop markets.

Drake and Central Cee Reunite for Island-Tinged “Which One” — Stream the Iceman Episode 2 Single Now

Drake and Central Cee Reunite for Island-Tinged “Which One” 

His record-breaking stats now place him far ahead of his peers:

Most No. 1s on Rhythmic Airplay:

  • 43, Drake

  • 17, Rihanna

  • 16, The Weeknd

  • 14, Chris Brown

  • 13, Bruno Mars / Lil Wayne / Usher

  • 12, Beyoncé / Nicki Minaj

Central Cee Joins the Major League

For Central Cee, “Which One” marks not just a musical milestone, but a major breakthrough in U.S. radio markets. The London-born rapper, already one of the UK’s biggest exports, now earns his first U.S. airplay crown, signaling his expanding global impact.

The track also hit No. 1 on Rap Airplay, giving Central Cee another first and Drake his 45th No. 1, further extending his all-time record.

Most No. 1s on Rap Airplay:

  • 45, Drake

  • 13, Lil Wayne

  • 10, Ye

  • 9, Jay-Z / Nicki Minaj

  • 8, Cardi B / Kendrick Lamar

  • 7, 50 Cent / T.I.

“Which One” continues to rise across other Billboard formats too — moving from No. 12 to No. 10 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and No. 14 to No. 13 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 📲 (@centralcee)

What’s Next: Drake’s “Iceman” Album on the Horizon

Fans can expect “Which One” to feature on Drake’s upcoming ninth studio album, Iceman, though the release date has yet to be announced. The song, which debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100, currently sits at No. 87 with 16.5 million radio impressions and 2.4 million streams, according to Luminate.

As Central Cee celebrates his U.S. breakthrough, and Drake extends his empire, “Which One” cements itself as one of 2025’s biggest rap collaborations — bridging the Atlantic with pure hitmaking chemistry.

