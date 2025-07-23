Connect with us

Legendary Guitarists Collide: Keith Richards Takes a Swing at Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin's Legacy

In a week already heavy with emotion following the passing of Ozzy Osbourne, rock fans were delivered another seismic moment: a resurfaced interview where Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards once again slammed Led Zeppelin’s legacy — and Jimmy Page has finally responded.

The iconic Rolling Stones co-founder, never one to shy away from controversial opinions, doubled down on his long-standing critique of Led Zeppelin. In a now-viral Rolling Stone interview, Keith Richards declared, “I love Jimmy Page, but as a band, with John Bonham thundering down the highway in an uncontrolled 18-wheeler, no.” The blunt critique continued: “I always felt there was something a little hollow about it.”



While Keith Richards acknowledged Jimmy Page’s genius, even calling him “one of the best guitar players ever known,” he suggested that Led Zeppelin’s overpowering drum-heavy sound lacked the subtlety and groove he values. Keith Richards has repeatedly stated his preference for restraint in music, famously praising the late Charlie Watts for knowing “when not to hit.”

“Becoming Led Zeppelin” Rocks the Box Office with $10 Million Success

Jimmy Page, speaking to Classic Rock, kept his cool. “Keith can say what he wants. He’s Keith Richards,” he shrugged. “I respect his playing… I’m not sure what he means by calling Led Zeppelin hollow. I think he’s got his tongue in his cheek. What we did was really cool.”

 

The debate has ignited an online firestorm among classic rock fans, many taking sides between two of Britain’s most influential rock institutions. The clash touches on deep-rooted stylistic differences: Led Zeppelin’s bombastic, blues-heavy sonic assault versus the Rolling Stones’ leaner, swagger-infused approach.

‘Crazy Train’ Reaches Final Stop: Ozzy Osbourne Passes Away

Meanwhile, the rock world is still mourning the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away at age 76 just days after delivering an emotional farewell show in Birmingham. Seated on a black throne and flanked by original Black Sabbath bandmates, Ozzy gave fans one last, heartfelt performance. A haunting Instagram post featuring a poster of the show, shared just before his death, now reads like a final goodbye.

 

It’s a poignant reminder that the era of rock legends is closing — and even as they trade barbs or say farewell, their legacies continue to shape the music world.

Whether you side with Keith Richards’ understated cool or Jimmy Page’s thunderous artistry, one thing is clear: the great rock debates still matter. And as Ozzy Osbourne once put it, “You have no idea how I feel.”


