Rolling Stones Announce New Album Foreign Tongues Featuring Paul McCartney

The album also features one of Charlie Watts’ final recordings before his death in 2021, adding emotional significance to the release. Longtime collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford, and Steve Jordan also contributed to the project.

The Rolling Stones are officially back with a brand-new studio album titled Foreign Tongues, set for release on July 10. The project arrives less than three years after their Grammy-winning album Hackney Diamonds and marks another milestone in the band’s six-decade career.

The 14-track album will debut with two songs, “In the Stars” and “Rough and Twisted,” giving fans an early taste of the band’s latest sound. The release has already generated major excitement among rock fans worldwide due to its impressive lineup of guest musicians and emotional connection to late drummer Charlie Watts.

Paul McCartney and Rock Icons Join the Project

One of the biggest surprises surrounding Foreign Tongues is the inclusion of Paul McCartney, who previously collaborated with the Stones on Hackney Diamonds. Additional guest appearances include Steve Winwood, Robert Smith of The Cure, and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The album also features one of Charlie Watts’ final recordings before his death in 2021, adding emotional significance to the release. Longtime collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford, and Steve Jordan also contributed to the project.

Fast-Paced Recording Sessions in London

In a surprising move for the legendary band, the album was reportedly recorded in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London. The sessions reunited Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt.

Mick Jagger described the recording process as “intense” and praised the creative atmosphere of the studio. Keith Richards echoed that sentiment, calling the album “a month of concentrated punch” and emphasizing the joy of continuing to make music together.

Ronnie Wood added that the band often captured songs in a single take, highlighting the chemistry and energy still driving the iconic group decades into their career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rolling Stones (@therollingstones)

The Rolling Stones Continue Their Cultural Reign

With Foreign Tongues, the Rolling Stones once again prove their ability to evolve while remaining rooted in classic rock traditions. The album announcement arrives alongside a major promotional campaign that includes appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The album artwork, created by American artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn, further reflects the band’s continued embrace of contemporary creativity and collaboration.

As anticipation builds ahead of the July release, Foreign Tongues is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most talked-about rock albums.