Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Rolling Stones Announce New Album Foreign Tongues Featuring Paul McCartney

Rolling Stones Announce New Album Foreign Tongues Featuring Paul McCartney - Charlie Watts Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood Andrew Watt

Album Announcement

Rolling Stones Announce New Album Foreign Tongues Featuring Paul McCartney

The album also features one of Charlie Watts’ final recordings before his death in 2021, adding emotional significance to the release. Longtime collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford, and Steve Jordan also contributed to the project.
Sound Plunge

By

Published on

The Rolling Stones are officially back with a brand-new studio album titled Foreign Tongues, set for release on July 10. The project arrives less than three years after their Grammy-winning album Hackney Diamonds and marks another milestone in the band’s six-decade career.

The 14-track album will debut with two songs, “In the Stars” and “Rough and Twisted,” giving fans an early taste of the band’s latest sound. The release has already generated major excitement among rock fans worldwide due to its impressive lineup of guest musicians and emotional connection to late drummer Charlie Watts.

Paul McCartney and Rock Icons Join the Project

One of the biggest surprises surrounding Foreign Tongues is the inclusion of Paul McCartney, who previously collaborated with the Stones on Hackney Diamonds. Additional guest appearances include Steve Winwood, Robert Smith of The Cure, and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The album also features one of Charlie Watts’ final recordings before his death in 2021, adding emotional significance to the release. Longtime collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford, and Steve Jordan also contributed to the project.

Fast-Paced Recording Sessions in London

In a surprising move for the legendary band, the album was reportedly recorded in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London. The sessions reunited Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt.

Mick Jagger described the recording process as “intense” and praised the creative atmosphere of the studio. Keith Richards echoed that sentiment, calling the album “a month of concentrated punch” and emphasizing the joy of continuing to make music together.

Ronnie Wood added that the band often captured songs in a single take, highlighting the chemistry and energy still driving the iconic group decades into their career.

The Rolling Stones Continue Their Cultural Reign

With Foreign Tongues, the Rolling Stones once again prove their ability to evolve while remaining rooted in classic rock traditions. The album announcement arrives alongside a major promotional campaign that includes appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The album artwork, created by American artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn, further reflects the band’s continued embrace of contemporary creativity and collaboration.

As anticipation builds ahead of the July release, Foreign Tongues is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most talked-about rock albums.

  • Rolling Stones Announce New Album Foreign Tongues Featuring Paul McCartney - Charlie Watts Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood Andrew Watt
  • Rolling Stones Announce New Album Foreign Tongues Featuring Paul McCartney - Charlie Watts Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood Andrew Watt

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Album Announcement

Cloudflare to Cut 20% of Workforce as AI Reshapes Tech Industry Layoffs Tech AI Automation

Cloudflare to Cut 20% of Workforce as AI Reshapes Tech Industry
By May 8, 2026
Russian Satellites Perform Sophisticated Space Maneuvers Just 10 Feet Apart Low orbit COSMOS 2581 and COSMOS 2583 COMSPOC

Russian Satellites’ Sophisticated Space Maneuvers Just 10 Feet Apart
By May 8, 2026
Canvas Cyberattack Sparks Data Breach Fears at Schools and Universities Across US - Canvas Learning Management System

Canvas Cyberattack Sparks Data Breach Fears at Schools and Universities Across US
By May 8, 2026
Brendan Fraser Heads to Mars in New Sci-Fi Thriller Starman Josh Wakely Mars Movie Starman

Brendan Fraser Heads to Mars in New Sci-Fi Thriller Starman
By May 7, 2026
Tony Awards 2026 Nominations The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! Lead Broadway’s Biggest Night Ragtime

Tony Awards 2026 Nominations: The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! Lead Broadway’s Biggest Night
By May 5, 2026
Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion of the Christ’ Sequels Wrap Filming With Symbolic 2027 Release Plan Good Friday The Resurrection of the Christ Ascension Day

Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion of the Christ’ Sequels Wrap Filming With Symbolic 2027 Release Plan
By May 4, 2026
Cloudflare to Cut 20% of Workforce as AI Reshapes Tech Industry Layoffs Tech AI Automation

Cloudflare to Cut 20% of Workforce as AI Reshapes Tech Industry
By May 8, 2026
Samsung Hits $1 Trillion Valuation as AI Boom Sparks Record Stock Surge AI Chip Market Cap

Samsung Hits $1 Trillion Valuation as AI Boom Sparks Record Stock Surge
By May 6, 2026
GameStop Stock Slides After Shock eBay Bid and Ryan Cohen’s Tense Interview CNBC Andrew Ross Sorkin

GameStop Stock Slides After Shock eBay Bid and Ryan Cohen’s Tense Interview
By May 5, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Resident Evil Requiem Surprise Update Adds ‘Leon Must Die Forever’ Mini-Game DLC Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem Surprise Update Adds ‘Leon Must Die Forever’ Mini-Game
By May 8, 2026
Russian Satellites Perform Sophisticated Space Maneuvers Just 10 Feet Apart Low orbit COSMOS 2581 and COSMOS 2583 COMSPOC

Russian Satellites’ Sophisticated Space Maneuvers Just 10 Feet Apart
By May 8, 2026
Canvas Cyberattack Sparks Data Breach Fears at Schools and Universities Across US - Canvas Learning Management System

Canvas Cyberattack Sparks Data Breach Fears at Schools and Universities Across US
By May 8, 2026
Trump Media replaces Devin Nunes as CEO after $6 billion stock collapse and $712 million loss Kevin Kevin McGurn CEO Trump Media truth Social

Trump Media replaces Devin Nunes as CEO after $6 billion stock collapse and $712 million loss
By April 22, 2026
Muzz officially launches in India — and the world's largest Muslim marriage app already has millions of users here Muzz founder and CEO Shahzad Younas

Muzz officially launches in India — and the world’s largest Muslim marriage app already has millions of users here
By April 22, 2026
Is Iran Winning the Meme War? AI Propaganda and Name Calling Catches Up with Trump Content Warfare Videos Trolling Trump Iran

Is Iran Winning the Meme War? AI Propaganda and Name Calling Catches Up with Trump
By April 15, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Tornado strikes Enid, Oklahoma homes destroyed and Vance Air Force base closed after April 2026 twister

Tornado Strikes Enid, Oklahoma: Homes Destroyed and Air Force Base closed
By April 24, 2026
Earth Day 2026 Why We Celebrate and Simple Actions That Can Change the Planet Global Action Climate Change

Earth Day 2026: Why We Celebrate and Simple Actions That Can Change the Planet
By April 22, 2026
Olivia Munn Opens Up on John Mulaney’s Support During Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Munn Opens Up on John Mulaney’s Support During Breast Cancer Battle
By March 30, 2026
Australia Appoints Susan Coyle as First Female Army Chief Anthony Albanese Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

News

Australia Appoints Susan Coyle as First Female Army Chief
Cocaine in rivers is changing salmon behaviour, new study finds — and the results are alarming Australia's Griffith University benzoylecgonine Water ways Pollution Water

News

Cocaine in rivers is changing salmon behaviour, new study finds and the results are alarming
Tornado strikes Enid, Oklahoma homes destroyed and Vance Air Force base closed after April 2026 twister

Climate Change

Tornado Strikes Enid, Oklahoma: Homes Destroyed and Air Force Base closed
To Top
Loading...