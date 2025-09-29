Paul McCartney Revives Beatles Classic “Help!” to Launch 2025 U.S. Tour

The revival of “Help!” is especially notable because Paul McCartney typically steers clear of John Lennon-penned tracks in his solo shows. John Lennon famously told Playboy in 1980 that the upbeat rock tune masked a cry for help during a turbulent period of his life, referring to it as his “fat Elvis period.”

Sir Paul McCartney kicked off his highly anticipated 2025 North American tour Friday night with a moment no one expected: performing the Beatles’ “Help!” in its entirety for the first time in nearly six decades.

The surprise happened at a last-minute warm-up gig at the intimate Santa Barbara Bowl in California, which seats just 4,562 fans—about a quarter the size of the arenas on the rest of his tour. Announced only two weeks ago, the show sold out in minutes. Attendees were required to secure their phones in Yondr pouches, so no full performance video has surfaced yet. However, one resourceful fan managed to capture 30 seconds of the song during the soundcheck, offering at least a glimpse of this historic moment.







Paul McCartney hasn’t played “Help!” live since December 12, 1965, when the Beatles performed at the Capitol Theater in Cardiff, Wales. He included only a short segment of the tune during a medley of John Lennon songs on his 1989/90 Flowers in the Dirt tour. Friday night’s full rendition broke a 59-year streak and underscored McCartney’s willingness to dig deep into the Beatles’ catalog.

The revival of “Help!” is especially notable because Paul McCartney typically steers clear of John Lennon-penned tracks in his solo shows. John Lennon famously told Playboy in 1980 that the upbeat rock tune masked a cry for help during a turbulent period of his life, referring to it as his “fat Elvis period.”

Beyond the “Help!” surprise, Paul McCartney’s set at the Santa Barbara Bowl balanced beloved Beatles hits (“Getting Better,” “Lady Madonna,” “Hey Jude,” “Helter Skelter”), Wings staples (“Jet,” “Live and Let Die,” “Let Me Roll It”), and solo favorites (“My Valentine,” “Coming Up,” “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five”). He also played the “new” Beatles song “Now and Then” and reprised his virtual duet with John Lennon on “I’ve Got a Feeling,” using footage from the legendary 1969 Apple rooftop performance.

Paul McCartney’s 2025 U.S. tour continues Monday night at the Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, before heading to arenas across the country. If “Help!” remains in the setlist, fans can expect to see footage soon after subsequent shows wrap. For now, those lucky enough to snag tickets to the Santa Barbara Bowl witnessed rock history—a living Beatle revisiting a song he hadn’t fully performed since the height of Beatlemania.