Oasis Reunion Ignites Cardiff: Gallagher Brothers Reunite After 16 Years for Electric Stadium Show

Oasis Reunion Ignites Cardiff: Gallagher Brothers Reunite After 16 Years for Electric Stadium Show Noel and Liam Gallagher Cardiff Champagne Supernova

Gigs

Oasis Reunion Ignites Cardiff: Gallagher Brothers Reunite After 16 Years for Electric Stadium Show

Beyond the music, Oasis has struck gold: predicted tour revenue between £400 million and £1 billion, a rumored Netflix documentary, and endorsement deals with Adidas and Warner Bros. The brothers are reportedly pocketing £50 million each from the tour.
After 16 years of bitter feuding, fiery interviews, and dashed reunion hopes, Oasis finally reunited in front of a euphoric crowd of 60,000 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium—and it was nothing short of legendary. The opening night of the Oasis Live ‘25 tour marked the Gallagher brothers’ first performance together since 2009, and fans who had waited 5,795 days for the moment were not disappointed. Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher walked on stage—hand in hand—and ignited a mass singalong that rippled through the stadium with the opening chords of “Hello.”

“Hello, beautiful people, it’s been too long,” Liam Gallagher shouted, visibly emotional. The setlist was a Britpop dreamscape, featuring classics like “Some Might Say,” “Roll With It,” and a particularly thunderous “Cigarettes and Alcohol.”

Joining the Gallagher Brothers were former Oasis bandmates Gem Archer, Andy Bell, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, and drummer Joey Waronker. The chemistry was electric, with no visible trace of the chaos that led to the band’s infamous 2009 breakup, when Liam Gallagher reportedly wielded Noel Gallagher’s guitar “like an axe” backstage in Paris.



Despite fears of a “lad culture” resurgence, the crowd was largely on its best behavior—save for a few flying pints and a rogue flare during Richard Ashcroft’s “The Drugs Don’t Work.” Fans had flown in from around the world, some camping overnight just to get near the stage.

Many couldn’t believe they were witnessing history.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oasis (@oasis)

But not everything about the reunion was harmonious. When tickets launched, over 10 million fans from 158 countries queued online. Many were outraged when £135 tickets were suddenly relabelled “in demand” and hiked to £355, with some VIP bundles reaching £40,000. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has since launched a probe into Ticketmaster’s pricing tactics.

Still, the money didn’t dampen the magic. One highlight came as Noel Gallagher performed “Little By Little,” alone under the spotlight, followed by a tearful embrace with Liam Gallagher  as they closed with “Champagne Supernova.”

Wish it was Oasis but Coldplay would do, Coldplay announces India Tour

Beyond the music, Oasis has struck gold: predicted tour revenue between £400 million and £1 billion, a rumored Netflix documentary, and endorsement deals with Adidas and Warner Bros. The brothers are reportedly pocketing £50 million each from the tour.

Liam Gallagher’s cheeky mid-show quip—“Was it worth the £40,000 you paid to be here?”—got a raucous laugh. And judging by the emotional faces in the crowd and the deafening cheers, the answer was a resounding yes.

For the first time in over a decade, Oasis is back—and the world is watching.


Loading...