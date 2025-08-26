Connect with us

Oasis Launch First North American Tour in 16 Years With Rain-Soaked Toronto Show

Liam Noel Gallagher

Oasis Launch First North American Tour in 16 Years With Rain-Soaked Toronto Show

Against the odds and under pouring rain, Oasis returned to North America for the first time in 16 years, opening the latest leg of their 2025 reunion tour with a thunderous, sold-out show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. More than 50,000 fans packed the stadium to witness the Gallagher brothers—Liam and Noel—share the stage once again, proving that Britpop’s most infamous siblings can still electrify crowds across the Atlantic.

A Setlist for the Ages

Oasis performed the same 23-song setlist that powered their UK and Ireland tour earlier this summer, moving through a career-spanning catalog of fan favorites. From Acquiesce and Morning Glory to Supersonic, Slide Away, and Stand by Me, every track hit with nostalgic force. Predictably, Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger, and Champagne Supernova ignited mass sing-alongs that echoed through the stadium.



Rain fell heavily throughout the night, but the band leaned into the chaos. Liam Gallagher quipped to the drenched crowd, “It’s only a bit of rain, man. We’re from Manchester.” Later, he added, “Don’t you just love it? A little bit of chaos when the weather comes.”

Noel Gallagher, ever the grounded counterpart, noted dryly, “It’s only a bit of rain, eh?” But the chemistry, even in subtle exchanges, was undeniable—further fueling the magic of the reunion.

Brotherhood and Rock ’n’ Roll

Sixteen years have passed since Oasis last played North America, their 2009 split marked by an infamous backstage fight in France. The Gallagher brothers’ long-standing feud made this reunion seem impossible to fans for over a decade. Yet, with age, experience, and perhaps softened egos, the duo have pulled off what once seemed unimaginable: a global reunion tour that has sold out stadiums across Europe and now North America.

Noel recently admitted he’s been “blown away” by the overwhelming reception, calling the experience “truly amazing.” For Liam, the return to the stage remains a mix of swagger and catharsis, with his iconic stance—hands clasped behind his back, chin raised—bringing fans right back to the band’s 1990s heyday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oasis (@oasis)

A Communal Celebration

Beyond the music, the Toronto opener reminded fans why Oasis’ songs endure. During Live Forever, the rain-soaked crowd belted every word in unison, turning the stadium into a choir of devotion. Liam encouraged fans to embrace each other during Cigarettes & Alcohol, sparking a moment of connection that transcended decades of rivalry between the Gallagher brothers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oasis (@oasis)

What’s Next for the Oasis 2025 Tour

The reunion tour continues with stops in Chicago, East Rutherford (NJ), Los Angeles, and Mexico City, before heading to London, Melbourne, Sydney, Buenos Aires, Santiago, and São Paulo. Each night promises the same blend of anthemic nostalgia and unpredictable Gallagher energy.

For fans in Toronto, however, history has already been made. Against the backdrop of rain and reconciliation, Oasis proved that even after 16 years apart, their music—and their legend—remains untouchable.


Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning
