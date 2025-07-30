Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Finally Go Public? Vermont PDA Fuels Dating Rumors

In a rare public show of affection, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas may have just confirmed one of the most buzzed-about romance rumors in Hollywood. The two A-listers were photographed holding hands during a cozy weekend getaway in Woodstock, Vermont, sending social media into overdrive.

The sighting follows months of speculation after Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted at film premieres, afterparties, and international events throughout the year. But until now, the rumored relationship had no visible signs of confirmation—until now.

The pair seems to have just attended an Oasis concert at London’s Wembley Stadium before flying to the U.S. for a quiet weekend escape. They were first seen arriving early Saturday morning in Vermont, where they spent the weekend doing classic couple activities—a scenic drive through a national park, shopping, and stopping for ice cream in Woodstock’s charming downtown.







But the highlight? Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are holding hands, smiling and walking side by side through the quaint streets of Woodstock. For Cruise, who has kept his romantic life firmly private since his 2012 split from actress Katie Holmes, this public display of affection is major.

Eyewitnesses in the area described the duo to TMZ as “comfortable and happy,” with one onlooker telling local media, “They looked totally at ease with each other—like they’ve been together a while.”

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have worked in overlapping industry circles for years. Ana De Armas is riding high off the success of her spin-off action film Ballerina, while Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise continues to dominate global box offices. Fans have speculated their bond may have begun over shared genre work—or perhaps a secret project in the pipeline.

This marks the first public relationship Tom Cruise has been connected to in over a decade, and de Armas, who previously dated actor Ben Affleck, has also kept her private life relatively low-profile in recent years.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have the internet watching—and rooting for them. Whether it’s the beginning of a Hollywood romance or just a friendly stroll in the Vermont sun, this duo has officially gone from rumor mill to red-hot headline.