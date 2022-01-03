EasyGov announces enhancements to digital solution for social protection programmes

EasyGov, a start-up in the GovTech space, on Monday announced enhancements to its digital solution for social protection programmes. EasyGov is working towards transformation in the design and delivery of social protection programmes, according to a statement.









“EasyGov (Surajya Services) today announced innovative enhancements to its white-labelled digital solution,” the statement said. Currently, social protection programmes globally suffer from the error of inclusion or exclusion despite policy planners working hard to refine the design and implementation within governance. “EasyGov’s latest product enhancement, the need score calculator, attempts to resolve this problem using auditable and explainable Artificial Intelligence,” the release explained.

The `need score’ computed is an indicator of the requirement of social protection net by an individual and can provide an insight into the error of inclusion or exclusion of the beneficiaries, said the statement. The same can also be implemented for families to determine health, housing, education, livelihood, and overall error of inclusion or exclusion. “This AI model can emerge as a path-breaking and unique solution for family-centric and progressive social protection,” the statement added.

The enriched white-labelled platform enables discovery, delivery and beneficiary prioritisation for various state government schemes including Suvidha, designed for the Government of Karnataka. The EasyGov team is working with several state governments.

“Citizens’ need to know about the welfare schemes is evident from the number of citizens using the eligibility engine for welfare schemes and jobs on the EasyGov mini-app on MyJio. Over a span of nine months, it has increased from under 10,000 to almost 100,000 per day, with this number continually going up,” the statement added.