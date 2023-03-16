T.A.C Raises 100Cr In Series A Round Led by Sixth Sense Ventures

T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co., India’s first and fastest-growing D2C omnichannel Ayurvedic lifestyle brand, has raised INR 100 Crores in its Series A funding round from India’s largest consumer VC fund, Sixth Sense Ventures. The round also saw participation from actress Kajal Agarwal, few notable start-up founders and venture debt funds. It was also seen on Shark Tank India’ special episode number 51.









T.A.C positions itself as Ayurveda for the Young & Restless, popular amongst customers for its bestselling Kumkumadi, Eladi & Methi ranges. The brand has shown unprecedented growth over the past 10 months, growing over 300%, with a strong omni-channel distributor across retail touchpoints and online channels. T.A.C has recently forayed into global markets, starting with MEA region with its Dubai launch.

The funds raised will be used to expand offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness around Ayurveda and T.A.C in the ecosystem. T.A.C plans to integrate and automate Dosha Consultation-based personalized skin, hair & wellness routines.

Param Bhargava, Founder, The Ayurveda Co., said, “I am excited to see the tremendous growth potential in the Ayurvedic Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) category worldwide, which is expected to grow from $12bn to $30bn in the next five years. At the cusp of aspiration, affordability & accessibility, within six months, T.A.C has shown stellar retail seeding, expansion & growth pan India.”

Shreedha Singh, Co-founder & CEO added, “Our Series A funding is a major milestone for T.A.C. It will help us bring Ayurvedic wellness to a wider audience, especially Millennials and Gen Z, and make Ayurveda mainstream. Our Kumkumadi face care for radiance and youthful skin is a fan favourite, and we look forward to creating more awareness about the efficacy of Ayurveda among the youth.” Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO Sixth Sense Ventures said, “T.A.C is garnering shelf space in areas dominated by incumbents to become an omnichannel BPC brand. Furthermore, with rapid evolution of consumer preferences towards natural, and now Ayurveda-driven, T.A.C is addressing this with affordable pricing and accessibility across all TGs. Thrilled to partner with the super passionate and determined duo, Param and Shreedha to realise their vision!”

T.A.C has also established a strategic partnership with the Make a Difference (M.A.D), a not-for-profit organisation, to fund the education and empowerment of underprivileged girls in India. T.A.C was founded after Shreedha’s personal encounter with Ayurveda. Suffering from Hives/ Urticaria for over three years with little improvement from modern treatments, she turned to Ayurveda which healed her in just six months. T.A.C’s vision is to HEAL, which stands for Help Embrace an Ayurvedic Life. Recognizing the life-changing potential of Ayurveda, the brand offers uncompromised, pure, top-notch quality, and ethically crafted products.