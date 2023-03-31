Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kikibix raises USD 300K from founders of nine unicorns, VCs

Kikibix raises USD 300K from founders of nine unicorns, VCs

Funding News

Kikibix raises USD 300K from founders of nine unicorns, VCs

Press Trust of India
Published on

Nutrition snacking start-up Kikibix has raised USD 300,000 from founders and co-founders of nine unicorns, including Mama Earth, Pristyn Care, Fashinza etc, the company said on Friday.



Early-stage venture capital firms Blume Ventures led the funding round and US-based Angelist also participated in the fundraising. Founded by paediatrician Ridhi Kaur in 2022, the company makes cookies in flavours such as Cranberry Oats, Gur Chana, Ragi Mocha, Coconut, Figs, and Date Almonds.

Also read: Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa’ raises Rs 11.20 crore at box office on day one

Mama Earth Founder Varun Alagh, Mosaic Wellness Co-founder and CEO Revant Bhate, Pristyn Care Co-Founders Vaibhav Kapoor and Garima Sawhney, EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti, Fashinza Co-Founder Abhishek Sharma participated in the funding round. Kaur said that in the last six months, the company had seen 10 times growth in its monthly revenues. The organization plans to use the funds to launch more product categories, build a team and enter more distribution channels across the country.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India a booming market, could be among top 3 markets for outbound travel in coming years: Agoda CEO

Travel

India a booming market, could be among top 3 markets for outbound travel in coming years: Agoda CEO
Houseware raises $2.1M in seed funding led by Tanglin Venture Partners

Funding News

Houseware raises $2.1M in seed funding led by Tanglin Venture Partners
HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round

Funding News

HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round
To Top
Loading...