Healthians collaborates with DPMI to improve quality of education

Healthians has partnered with Delhi Paramedical & Management Institute (DPMI) to launch cobranded short-term healthcare programs to create and facilitate learning opportunities in the healthcare landscape. The collaboration aims to improve the quality of education imparted and value addition to youth pursuing the healthcare professionals that will bridge the skill gap prevalent in India's healthcare sector.









Deepak Sahni, founder, Healthians, said they believe that such skill development programs have become the need of the hour in current pandemic times, not just to address the skill shortage that exists in the workforce but also to bring meaningful employment opportunities to the youth of India. “The collaboration with DPMI will use its decades of experience in imparting subject-based knowledge and skills to strengthen India’s healthcare workforce, aiming to produce 10,000 skilled phlebotomists over the next three years through certificate and diploma courses and expand the company’s presence to over 500 cities.”

Aruna Singh, Principal, DPMI Vocational Institute Pvt. Ltd., said such partnerships with industry-leading companies like Healthians can give students access to practical work experience, real-world technology and fast track their learning, thus securing their future and giving them a perfect exit to become entrepreneurs and workplace innovators of the future.”

Based on the MoU, DPMI will use its decades of experience in imparting subject-based knowledge and skills to strengthen India’s healthcare workforce, aiming to produce 10,000 skilled phlebotomists over the next three years through certificate and diploma courses and expand the company’s presence to over 500 cities.

Healthians is a technology-driven health start-up delivering at home diagnostics in India to over 14 lakh households. Founded in 2015, the company is driven by the vision to add 10 healthy years to every Indian’s life. AI-driven and well-being-focused, Healthians offers highly trained phlebotomists and precision-driven labs to ensure accuracy and perfection in tests. The mission is to enable Indians in pursuing wellness from the comfort of their homes and seamlessly avail reliable testing services. The company currently has operations in over 90 cities across the country.

Delhi Paramedical & Management Institute works under the aegis of PMTS of India, and is registered in Delhi under the SR Act 1860, Section 21. The Institute has successfully completed 24 years in the field of imparting skill-based technical education. It aims to provide quality education with advanced programs rewarding the students to think creatively and eventually create a pool of well-trained professionals.