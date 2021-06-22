Nutrify Today rolls out new business services for US-based nutraceutical companies

Nutrify Today, India-based global organization focused at enabling and empowering responsible nutrition business worldwide, is officially rolling out a host of new business services for US-based nutraceutical companies.









During the intense 2020 pandemic global lockdowns, Nutrify Today (previously known as Nutrify India), completed numerous business transactions valued at over USD 9 million through its idea-to-commercialization solutions platform, with companies launching nutraceutical innovations. With its strong Asia reach, Nutrify Today commands a network of over 8,000 senior industry members and investors.

Working with Chief U.S. Marketing Advisor Sheldon Baker, Chief Executive Officer of nutraceutical brand marketing firm Baker Dillon Group, the first forum, scheduled for June 17, will focus on various aspects of the CBD (cannabinoid) and hemp supply chain and observations regarding regulatory issues that may affect CBD marketing.

Moderated by Baker, the forum included Dave Neundorfer, CEO for Open Book Extracts, Mike Hennessy, Chief Innovation Officer for WANA Wellness and Henry Baskerville, partner with Fortis Law Partners.

“A shared wealth economy goes well with the philosophy of Nutrify Today,” said Baker. “The next generation of global economic growth is going to be through shared wealth of multipoint collaborations and in the pursuit of inducing shared wealth growth in nutraceutical industry, Nutrify Today is rolling out series of nutraceutical industry educational platforms for the benefit of the Nutra industry at-large.”

Amit Srivastava, Nutrify Today founder and chief catalyst said, “We are committed to enabling and empowering responsible nutrition globally and it’s a privilege to serve a market like the U.S. We have formed a strong relationship with Sheldon and Baker Dillon Group, and we look forward to welcoming global nutraceutical leaders through our series of online educational programming.”

The company intends to create a seamless gateway connecting global nutraceutical industry channels with new business opportunities, thus potentially providing a faster and more visible Nutra growth for industry stakeholders.