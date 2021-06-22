Droom hosts 9th Annual E-commerce Day for budding entrepreneurs

Droom, India’s pioneering online automobile transactional marketplace, hosted the 9th annual E-commerce Day. It recorded the participation of over 600 attendees from renowned business schools, technical institutes, budding entrepreneurs and e-commerce buffs. It was a highly interactive event, filled with pep talks and brainstorming sessions, showcasing Droom’s unicorn journey highlights.









Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Droom, in his keynote address said they are happy to see the response and participation of the young and budding entrepreneurs for the 9th edition of Ecommerce Day. “It is heartening to see that young minds are ready to take the baton forward to ensure the continuation of the ongoing digital revolution in the country. Our annual meet-up of e-commerce day event is planned to ensure that the youth are armed to take on any hurdle that comes their way and make the most of this growing industry,” he said. “We feel that these young minds of budding entrepreneurs will be making history in the entrepreneurship and economic growth segment of our country, and we plan to back them in all possible aspects.”

Students from reputed universities and colleges such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Indore, IIM Kashipur, IIM Shillong, IIM Udaipur, IIM Rohtak, IIFT, IMT Ghaziabad, NMIMS, SP Jain, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, MNIT, Delhi University Campuses, Bennett University, Amity University participated in the event and learned the nuances of entrepreneurship and the e-commerce industry through multiple fascinating sessions.

It was a highly interactive event, consisting of numerous sessions, which allowed the attendees to directly interact with Droom Founder & CEO, Sandeep Aggarwal and other dynamic leadership members of the company. They shared challenges and potential solutions of their professional journey and advised the young entrepreneurs to build on their ideas and passion.

Aggarwal continuously emphasized the role of new-age technologies and transformation brought by digital and modernistic approach in all industries and domains. It is no surprise that the inspirational journey of the founder along with the brand itself, ignited an entrepreneurial spirit inside the young entrepreneurs.

Droom is a tech and data science-driven online automobile marketplace, which offers 21st century experience in buying and selling automobiles in India. As a marketplace, it offers great selection, low prices, trust, transparency and convenience second to none.