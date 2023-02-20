The 2023 edition of Asia’s largest B2B networking platform kicked off with an inaugural address by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who chronicled India’s ride to a global position of power and discussed its promising future.

The Global Business Summit (GBS) brings together thought leaders, heads of state, policymakers, climate advocates, academicians, and corporate heads from over 50 participating countries.

Mrs Sudha Reddy, Director of the MEIL Group Of Industries and a prominent face in the Indian business and philanthropy fraternity, rose to new heights of global acclaim at the 2023 edition of the Global Business Summit, where she was invited to share her thoughts as a panelist on “Balancing The Power Equation In Leadership” and the only woman representing both Telugu states.









Mrs. Reddy was one of the few dignitaries invited to attend the address, as well as the inaugural dinner hosted for key guests and global leaders.

The panel, which featured the likes of Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India, and Ritu Beri, fashion designer, presented an opportunity for panelists to evaluate these drawbacks envision effective methods to reduce resistance to women in powerful positions, and take steps to eliminate ingrained stereotypes.

In this avatar, Mrs. Reddy joins the ranks of global leaders the likes of Bill Gates, Brian Chesky (Co-Founder and CEO of Airbnb), Steve Wozniak (Co-Founder, Apple Computer, Inventor of the World’s First Personal Computer, Cult Icon, Computer Geek), who have all previously attended the summit.