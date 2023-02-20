Tata Motors to supply 25,000 XPRES T electric sedans to Uber

Tata Motors on Monday said it will supply 25,000 XPRES T electric vehicle units to Uber in one of the largest deals in the green mobility space till date.









As per a memorandum of understanding inked between the two entities, Uber will utilise the electric sedans in its premium category service, the companies said in a joint statement. The electric fleet would be operational across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, it added.

The Mumbai-based automaker will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month. The companies did not provide the financial details of the deal.