Cub McPaws raises $2.2M led by Facebook, Google executives

Cub McPaws (Pochemuchka Kids Pvt Ltd), a tech-driven ecosystem of next-gen kids, has raised a total of 2.2M in Pre-Series A funding from senior executives from Facebook, Google and a few family offices. Existing investors also participated in the current round.









Cub McPaws (www.cubmcpaws.com) offers a range of products that are loved by kids and parents alike. In November 2021, the company launched an integrated platform for kids which aims to enable the content creators of the future. Kids can create their own content, do activities with their close friends and inspire each other to be better versions of themselves. The platform has had more than 100K installs since its launch, primarily driven by word of mouth.

“We are building the world’s most kids centric company. Everything we do – from products to the platform – ignites curiosity in kids’ minds, the most important trait of childhood. Our unique tech-driven ecosystem is specifically designed for kids in Generation Alpha – the digital native kids born after 2010,” said Abhay Bhat, co-founder of Cub McPaws. “Data suggests that outside of educational expenses parents in India spend approximately Rs. 160K per child per year on consumer goods purchases for kids. There are 70Mn kids in our target segment in India alone. Our unique approach can consolidate this large 150Bn market,” he added.

“Our revenue grew 951% over the past 7 quarters with a 14% increase in our gross margins. In a very short period of time, we have become among the top 3 fastest growing brands in our segment across various channels. The newly infused capital will help us rapidly scale our ecosystem by ensuring consistency of supply to meet increasing consumer demand and investing in branding and technology. We have received a strong interest from global markets and we have started exploratory discussions to take Cub McPaws experience to these markets,”added Kinnar Shah, co-founder of Cub McPaws.

“Cub McPaws has created a cutting-edge D2C company that perfectly integrates consumer products with its content-driven technology platform. Their growth over the past 3 years is a testament to the engaging ecosystem they have created,”said Mr. Ambareesh Murty, Founder and CEO of Pepperfry.com and an early investor in the company. The current round saw participation from some prolific angel investors who previously helped build some world class products in top global companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon, Adidas, Mitsubishi, Rakuten, Honeywell. A family office that has been a limited partner in top venture capital funds has also invested in the current round.

“Cub McPaws’ innovation capabilities, its use of technology and behavioral data is creating immense possibilities for the company. This is not only a key differentiating factor in the kids market but an unprecedented advantage to the company in being ahead of global counterparts,”said Mr. Naohiro Ishimaru, a top Japanese angel investor in Cub McPaws.