Pepper Farms raises USD 1 million in seed funding led by AxilorVentures

Agritech start-up Pepper Farms, that helps farmers organise vegetable production lifecycle starting with plantations until harvest and sales, secured USD 1 million in seed fund led by AxilorVentures and Himanshu Aggarwal, Co-founder of Aspiring Minds. Others who also participated in the round included Prof Tarun Khanna (Harvard Business School), Raman Uberoi(ex-COO CRISIL), Sunil Kalra (Via Projects), Rahul Jain (Co-Founder Epigamia).









Founded by Saurabh Singla, an alumni of IIT Guwahati and Shalini Aggarwal, Chartered Accountant, an alumni of SRCC, Gurugram based Pepper Farms is organising vegetable production by building a network of farms with end to end virtual management, customised agronomy, and direct market linkages. The company aims to use the capital to strengthen its operations via advanced technology and agronomy stack.On a track to reach an Annual Recurring Revenue of 8 million USD by mid-2022, Pepper Farms is organising the 300 billion USD horticulture industry in India.

Directly working with farm owners, farmers, and others involved in the value chain of vegetable production, the company has been able to expand its business in country’s top agricultural geographies, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh managing dozens of farms.

Speaking on the announcement, Saurabh Singla, Co-Founder and CEO Pepper Farms, said, “Emerging as the fastest growing network of protected farms in India, we aim to bring production of another 1000 acres under Pepper Farms in the next 12 months. Multiplying yields and financial returns with great traction from farmers and landowners, we are on a mission to disrupt the farming industry with our agronomy, operations, and marketing strategies”.

“The idea was to reduce inefficiencies plaguing the farming ecosystem. With structuring small, fragmented farms, we are able to impact the lives of hundreds of farmers, skilled and unskilled workforce while delivering quality production for the masses,” added Shalini Aggarwal, Co-founder and COO Pepper Farms.

“There is a massive opportunity to optimise farming value chains. Pepper Farms has rapidly scaled from inception with its ground understanding of vegetable production, enabling future growth. With technology advancements and agriculture science developments, Pepper Farms will be a key player in the farm production ecosystem of the country,” commented Lead Investor Prachi Sinha, Axilor Ventures.

Pepper Farms is enabling improved yields, operating the entire value chain from plantation to harvest and large-scale sales with infrastructure management. With ground research, agronomy, marketing, and high-quality production round the year, the start-up is selling the produce daily across APMCs, eRetail, modern retail, and restaurants through their robust supply chain.