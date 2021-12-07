PlanetSpark gets USD 13.5 million in Series B funding round

PlanetSpark, an edtech platform for kids, has raised USD 13.5 million in a Series B funding round led by Prime Venture Partners and other angel investors.









The Gurugram-headquartered company said it will use the funding for product development, hiring senior leadership and for global expansion.

Marquee global entrepreneurs including Flipkart’s Binny Bansal, MakeMyTrip’s Deep Kalra, Helion Advisors’ Dr Ashish Gupta, DoorDash’s Gokul Rajaram, and angel investor Shirish Nandkarni also participated in the current fundraise. The company had previously raised $3.7 million from Prime Ventures, FIITJEE and several angel networks. The latest round takes the total amount raised by the firm to $17.2 million.

Founded in 2017 by Kunal Malik and Maneesh Dhooper, PlanetSpark provides public speaking lessons to kids between 4-16 years of age. The platform offers one-to-one classes in public speaking and creative writing for children aged four to 16 years. The curriculum includes storytelling, debate, podcasting, stand-up comedy and poetry. The five-year-old startup has clocked over 1 million classes from students across 13 countries, till date.

Apart from India, the company has presence across the US, West Asia and Europe. “The company will use the fresh funds to penetrate deeper into the existing markets and expand into new geographies,” it said the statement. According to the global market for communication skills is more than $80 billion and it remains largely untapped.