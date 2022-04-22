Log9 Materials unveils indigenous cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

Battery technology startup Log9 Materials has unveiled its indigenously-developed cell manufacturing facility at Jakkuru in Bengaluru. The company aims to achieve at least 50MWh of peak cell production capacity in the next one year, and scale it to over 5GWh in the next three to five years, Log9 Materials said in a statement.









“Our cells have been designed grounds-up in India, for India; and this means that Log9’s cells and batteries are the best suited for Indian operating conditions, climate and customers, and hence, they are going to play a crucial role in making India self-reliant while helping the nation realize its ambitious electric mobility vision,” Log9 Materials co-founder & CEO Akshay Singhal said.

The company said it has been working on a unique cell chemistry for its RapidX battery packs powered by InstaCharge technology, which offers nine times faster charging, better performance, and battery life as compared to conventional lithium ion electric vehicle batteries.

Funded by leading VCs like Sequoia and Exfinity Ventures and strategic investors such as Amara Raja Batteries and Petronas (Malaysia), Log9 is investing heavily in the research and development of aluminium fuel cells that will power long-haul commercial vehicles of the future, the company said.

